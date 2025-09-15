Google turns 27: Pixel mobiles discounts starts…

Google is turning 27 this month, and the company has lined up a series of offers to celebrate the occasion. The tech giant will celebrate its milestone on September 27 with special offers on its Pixel devices through its online store, including discounts, cashback, and bundled deals on smartphones, watches, earbuds, and accessories. Google turns 27 this month, celebrating with Pixel discounts, freebies, and limited-time deals across devices.(HT Tech)

The centrepiece of the promotion is the Google Pixel 10 Pro series. If you’re planning to purchase either the Google Pixel 10 Pro or the larger Pixel 10 Pro XL, you will receive a $100 prepaid Mastercard directly in your Google Wallet. The offer is already live and continues until September 28, 2025, at 11:59 PM PT (2:59 AM ET). Buyers can claim up to three prepaid cards if they purchase multiple eligible devices, with one card per unit.

Deals on Pixel Watch 4 and Buds Pro 2

Google has also extended trade-in benefits on its Pixel Watch 4. Depending on the device traded, buyers can get up to $350 back. This program, which started with the launch of the smartwatch, will continue until October 12, 2025. In addition, those considering Pixel Buds Pro 2 can purchase them for $179 instead of $229, with the $50 discount available through September 28.

For customers willing to explore earlier models, the Google Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 9 are included in the promotion. The Google Pixel 8 Pro comes with a $400 discount and also includes a Pixel Watch 2 LTE and a case at no extra cost. This deal runs until October 13. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 9 receives a $100 price cut until September 28, bringing its cost down to $699.

Google has also added a lighter perk with select purchases. Customers who buy the Pixel 10 series, including the Fold variant, will receive a sticker sheet. The designs include the Google logo, Chrome Dino, Google Maps Pegman, Gemini, and a few others.