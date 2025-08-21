Google wants you to switch from iPhone to Pixel 10 by making the transition smoother than ever

Switching smartphones has always been stressful, especially for iPhone users stuck inside Apple’s so-called “walled garden.” But with the Pixel 10, Google is making its boldest move yet to lure iPhone owners with tools that promise a smoother and less painful switch. Google thinks Pixel 10 can finally make you quit iPhone.(Google)

Until now, Google relied on its Android Switch app for iOS, which lets users move contacts, messages, and photos. With Pixel 10, the process goes a step further. Customers who buy or pre-order directly from the Google Store will receive a prep email even before the device arrives. This message guides them in transferring iPhone essentials such as passwords, wallet items, and app data, removing one of the biggest problems when moving to a new phone.

Once the Pixel 10 is in hand, Google continues the hand-holding. First-time Android users are greeted with contextual tips on everyday tasks, from taking screenshots to turning the device off. For those who have spent years on iOS, these prompts could help flatten the learning curve.

Adrienne Lofton, Google’s Senior Vice President, explained during the Pixel 10 event that the company is focused on taking away the “fear factor” of switching.

“We realized the idea of switching your phone brand can seem scary. It can even maybe be a little bit daunting. And so we talked about and have tackled the two top concerns that people have when it comes to switching…” says Lofton.

The upgraded My Pixel app also plays a central role, offering tailored instructions and faster setup. Communication is another hurdle Google wants to eliminate. With RCS in Google Messages, Pixel 10 users can chat with iPhone contacts without worrying about blurry photos, clunky group chats, or missing reactions. “Now when you’re chatting with your i-friends, you can say goodbye to blurry photos and videos… finally the group chat is for the whole group,” Lofton announced.

Adding to the support system is an on-device AI assistant built for troubleshooting. It can instantly guide users through problems or escalate issues to a live Google representative if needed. The idea is to give new Pixel owners reassurance at every step.

For years, Apple’s tight ecosystem has kept many users locked in. Google is now trying to chip away at that barrier with a mix of convenience and confidence. By handling data migration, messaging, and customer support, the Pixel 10 aims to eliminate excuses for not making the switch.