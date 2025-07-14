Grab or gone deals on the best water purifiers with up to 80% off on top brands: Amazon Prime Sale 2025 ends tonight
Published on: Jul 14, 2025 02:34 PM IST
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 offers big savings on the best water purifiers. Pick from efficient models that promise better water quality and low maintenance.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
KENT Supreme Plus Alkaline+Copper RO WaterPurifier | RO+UV+UF+Alk +Cu+TDSControl+UV LED Tank|Advanced ROTech for SabseShudh Paani |Auto Flush| 8L|20LPH | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/MunicipalWater|Black View Details
|
₹15,499
|
|
|
Aquaguard Delight Aquasaver RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | 2-year filter life | With Mega Sediment filter | 2 Free cleaning service | 60% Higher Water Recovery | 9-Stage Purification | India’s No.1 Purifier* View Details
|
₹11,999
|
|
|
Pureit Wave Prime Mineral RO+MF | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black View Details
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty View Details
|
₹18,499
|
|
|
Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details
|
₹8,465
|
|
|
KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UF+TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network View Details
|
₹11,999
|
|
|
Aquaguard Enrich Aura 2X Aquasaver RO+UV+Copper | Needs No Service for 2 Years | 60% Water Saving | Includes Mega Sediment filter | 7-Stage Purification | 7L storage View Details
|
₹13,999
|
|
|
Livpure Allura Prime Water Purifier| No Service Cost for 2 Years - Filters Included | 10 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+UF+Copper+Alkaline | In Tank UV Sterilisation| 7 Ltr| View Details
|
₹14,990
|
|
|
AQUA D PURE Copper + Alkaline RO Water Purifier 12L RO+UV+UF Copper+Bio-Alkaline +TDS Control+UV Purified Water with Goodness of RO Water Purifier, Black View Details
|
₹5,399
|
|
|
Pureit Marina Prime Mineral RO+MF | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Blue & white View Details
|
₹7,999
|
|
|
Havells Siphon Alkaline Water Purifier | RO+UV+Alkaline | Free Unlimited Service Visits for 5 Yrs | 9-Stage | 6.5L Tank | Free TDS Meter | For Borewell, Tanker,Municipal Water Upto 2000 TDS View Details
|
₹15,900
|
|
|
Proven Swift Aqua RO + UV + UF Water Purifier | Copper Zinc Alkaline Technology | TDS Controller | 15L Storage | ISI Certified | 12-Stage Purification | For All Water Types | Made in India View Details
|
₹4,510
|
|
|
AO Smith Z1 Hot+ normal UV | UV+ UF (Ultra Violet+ Ultra Fine)Suitable for Municipal Water TDS below 200 Hot Water 10L Storage Wall mount Water Purifier for home (Not Suitable for tanker or borewell water) View Details
|
₹15,872
|
|
|
AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier with 10 Stage Purification Filtration, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster and 12 Liter Large Storage Tank, Suitable for all type of water supply View Details
|
₹5,299
|
|
|
Faber Neutron pro RO + UV + MAT +Copper Guard + PH Enhancer, 10lts, Suitable Upto 2500 TDS View Details
|
₹10,100
|
|
|
Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | 7-Stage | 10L | Up to 60% Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Supply | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black View Details
|
₹13,999
|
|
View More Products