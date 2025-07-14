Grab or gone deals on the best water purifiers with up to 80% off on top brands: Amazon Prime Sale 2025 ends tonight

Every home deserves safe, fresh, and healthy drinking water. That’s why the best water purifiers are a must-have. Thanks to the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, upgrading your purifier just became more affordable. The Amazon Sale features a wide range of models from reliable names like AO Smith, Eureka Forbes, and Blue Star. These purifiers tackle tough contaminants, manage high TDS, and ensure every glass is clean and refreshing. Advanced systems now come with smart sensors, copper infusion, and long-lasting filters that reduce maintenance costs. Explore the best water purifiers on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

Choose from top-performing models based on your budget, water type, and features. Great discounts, bundled offers, and doorstep installation make this deal even more appealing.

Best water purifiers with up to 8 litre capacity: Amazon Prime Sale 2025

Loading Suggestions...

Upgrade to cleaner, healthier drinking water during the Amazon Sale with the KENT Supreme Plus. This purifier combines RO, UV, UF, TDS control, copper, and alkaline filtration to deliver pure water with added health benefits. The 8-litre tank features UV LED protection and an auto-flush system that improves membrane life. Ideal for all water sources, it comes with free installation, a one-year service plan, and wide service coverage across 19,000+ pin codes.

Loading Suggestions...

Now available during the Amazon Sale, the Aquaguard RO+UV+UF water purifier delivers advanced 9-stage filtration with NanoPore and Aquasaver technologies. It removes modern pollutants, boosts water recovery, and retains essential minerals like calcium and magnesium. Designed for all water sources, it includes a Mega Sediment Filter, a 6.2L tank, and a smart auto shut-off system. The package also includes a free installation and service plan, making it a reliable choice for healthier drinking water.

Loading Suggestions...

Pureit Wave Prime combines functionality and health with a 6-stage purification process that handles borewell, tanker, and tap water. It enriches purified water with essential minerals like calcium and magnesium. The internal sediment filter lasts twice as long as regular ones, and the 7-litre tank ensures you're never low on water. Smartsense technology alerts you before the filter expires and halts water flow if not replaced, guaranteeing continuous access to safe RO water.

Loading Suggestions...

Urban Company’s Native M2 Water Purifier brings together modern convenience and health. It offers a 10-stage purification process including RO, UV, copper, and alkaline filtration for safe and mineral-rich drinking water. The 8-litre food-grade tank ensures hygienic storage, while in-tank UV adds round-the-clock protection. Smart IoT features and a 2-year service-free promise reduce maintenance hassles.

Loading Suggestions...

The Havells water purifier features a 7-stage purification system that includes RO, UF, activated carbon, and dual mineral enhancement to improve water quality and taste. A 7-litre transparent tank allows easy monitoring and cleaning. Its splash-free faucet and smart alerts provide a hygienic, user-friendly experience. Designed for Indian homes, this purifier supports three-way mounting for flexible placement.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Best water purifiers with up to 15 litre capacity: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

Loading Suggestions...

AO Smith’s UV water purifier brings style and smart features together for your kitchen. Its 5-stage purification ensures clean water with UV and UF technology. The stainless steel tank dispenses hot water in three temperature modes, suitable for various needs. A night assist glow adds a touch of elegance while helping you navigate easily. It also features a UV life alert and 10-litre storage, offering convenience and reliable performance for modern households.

Loading Suggestions...

AQUA D PURE offers a powerful 12-litre RO+UV+UF water purifier with advanced TDS control. It adjusts water taste and removes harmful elements including heavy metals, pesticides, and microbes. The copper mineral cartridge adds essential health benefits. Its high-speed purification, membrane protector, and automatic shut-off ensure smooth operation. Designed for both wall mount and tabletop use, this water purifier on Amazon sale is apt for homes looking for convenience, safety, and great-tasting water in one sleek unit.

Loading Suggestions...

The Faber Neutron Pro water purifier brings multi-stage purification with RO, UV, MAT, and a Copper Guard. Its pH enhancer improves the taste and quality of drinking water while retaining essential minerals. Built with a 10-litre storage tank made of food-grade plastic, this purifier suits water sources up to 2500 TDS. It features an energy-saving mode that shuts off power when the tank is full, offering safety, efficiency, and clean water in every glass.

Loading Suggestions...

The Pureit Eco Water Saver purifies water in seven stages, including RO, UV, and MF layers, along with a mineral enhancer that adds essential nutrients. The 10-litre tank and high-efficiency filter save up to 60% more water than standard RO models. Suitable for borewell, tanker, and municipal water with TDS up to 2000 PPM. UV light protection inside the tank keeps water safe. Smart indicators ensure timely filter replacement for uninterrupted performance.

Similar articles for you:

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Up to 87% off on vacuum cleaners, water purifiers, air purifiers by Philips, Kent, and more

Amazon Prime Day Sale Early Deals LIVE on water purifiers, vacuum cleaners, and more! Discounts up to 45% and beyond

Last day of Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025! Grab up to 75% off on laptops, smartwatches, tablets, headphones

Hurry, Amazon Prime Day sale ends today: Get home audio products like speakers, soundbars, and more at up to 75% off

Amazon Prime Day Sale: Best water purifiers Which water purifier is good for borewell water? RO or RO+UV purifiers are ideal for borewell water with high TDS.

Are copper or alkaline purifiers worth it? They offer added benefits but are not essential for basic purification.

What is the average TDS level for safe drinking? TDS levels between 50–150 ppm are considered safe for drinking.

Do water purifiers remove essential minerals? RO purifiers remove some minerals but many models add them back.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.