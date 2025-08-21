Grab the best smart TVs and projectors starting at just ₹8999 on Amazon from Samsung, Sony, LG and more
Published on: Aug 21, 2025 05:41 pm IST
Upgrade your screen time! Grab smart TVs and projectors now starting at just ₹8,999 on Amazon deals. Big brands, bigger discounts, so don’t miss out!
|Product
|Rating
|Price
LG 126 cm (50 inches) UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 50UA82006LA View Details
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43UE81AFULXL View Details
₹30,490
E GATE Atom 4X Fully Automatic Projector 4k Ultra HD | Android 13 Built-in Apps Netflix, Prime | 1080p Native | 400 ISO | Auto (Focus+Keystone) | 300 (762cm) Display | USB-HDMI (ARC) WiFi6 & BT EGate View Details
₹9,990
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE77AKLXL (Black) View Details
₹43,990
Redmi Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inch) F Series Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Fire TV L43MA-FVIN View Details
₹20,499
WZATCO Yuva Go Android 13.0 Smart Projector, 1080P & 4K Support, Rotatable Design, Auto & 4D Keystone with Netflix, Prime etc, WiFi 6 & BT, Screen Mirroring, ARC, 720P Native, White View Details
₹6,590
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QEF1AULXL View Details
₹51,990
Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43E6N (Black) View Details
₹21,999
WANBO Davinci 1 Pro Native 1080P, 4K Support, 15000 lumens | Widevine L1 Certified | Google Assistant | Android 11.0 | Auto (Focus + Keystone + OA) | Dust Proof | HDMI ARC | 16W Speaker | Chromecast View Details
₹26,990
Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 5 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED Google TV K-65XR50 View Details
₹152,990
