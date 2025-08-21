Grab the best smart TVs and projectors starting at just 8999 on Amazon from Samsung, Sony, LG and more

Amazon is hosting exciting deals where you can grab the best smart TVs and projectors starting at just ₹8,999. If you’ve been planning to replace your old TV, bring cinematic viewing to your living room, or set up a budget-friendly projector, this sale is going to save you a large sum. Level up your binge-watching! Smart TVs and projectors start at just ₹ 8,999 on Amazon.

Top brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, TCL, and more are part of the offer, making it easier to pick a reliable device that suits your needs and budget. From 4K Ultra HD displays and Dolby Audio to large-screen projectors ideal for movies, gaming, or presentations, the choices are plenty.

With huge price drops and features designed for both work and entertainment, these deals ensure value for money. Don’t miss the chance to bring home the best of entertainment without overspending!

The LG 126 cm (50-inch) UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV is now available at an impressive 43% discount on Amazon deals, making it one of the best TV deals this season. With its powerful α7 AI Processor and 4K upscaling, every show feels sharper and more immersive, while Dolby Atmos and AI Sound Pro add a theatre-like experience at home.

Gamers and movie lovers alike will appreciate the ALLM, FILMMAKER MODE, and wide app support, ensuring both entertainment and performance feel effortless.

Specifications Screen Size 50 Inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Processor α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8 with Super Upscaling Sound 20W Output with Dolby Atmos & AI Sound Pro Refresh Rate 60 Hz Click Here to Buy LG 126 cm (50 inches) UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 50UA82006LA

The Samsung 108 cm (43-inch) Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV is available with an exciting 29% discount, making it a solid pick for those looking to upgrade to a premium viewing experience. Powered by the Crystal Processor 4K, it delivers vibrant colours and sharper visuals with HDR10+ support.

Its sleek, slim design and Samsung Knox Security add style and safety, while features like Alexa/Google Assistant integration and Samsung TV Plus make it a complete smart entertainment hub.

Specifications Screen Size 43 Inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Processor Crystal Processor 4K with HDR10+ support Sound 20W Output with Object Tracking Sound & Q-Symphony Refresh Rate 50 Hz Click Here to Buy Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43UE81AFULXL

The E GATE Atom 4X Fully Automatic Projector is now available with an incredible 67% discount, making it one of the most value-packed projectors for home entertainment. With native 1080p resolution and 4K HDR10+ decoding, it delivers cinema-like clarity on screens up to 300 inches.

Powered by Android 13 and the Amologic T950S chip, it comes preloaded with OTT apps, supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and auto-focus for a seamless and immersive big-screen experience.

Specifications Resolution Native 1080p with 4K HDR10+ support Display Size Up to 300 inches Processor Amologic T950S Quad Core with Android 13 Focus & Keystone AI Auto Focus + Auto Keystone (6D/4P correction) Connectivity HDMI 2.1 ARC/eARC, USB, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 Click Here to Buy E GATE Atom 4X Fully Automatic Projector 4k Ultra HD | Android 13 Built-in Apps Netflix, Prime | 1080p Native | 400 ISO | Auto (Focus+Keystone) | 300 (762cm) Display | USB-HDMI (ARC) WiFi6 & BT EGate

The Samsung 138 cm (55-inch) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV is now available at a 36% discount, combining stunning visuals with smart connectivity. Featuring 4K upscaling, HDR, UHD dimming, and Motion Xcelerator, it ensures lifelike clarity and smooth motion.

With powerful 20W speakers enhanced by Q-Symphony, plus Bixby, AirPlay, and SmartThings Hub support, this TV transforms your living room into a complete entertainment hub at a great price.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 × 2160), 50Hz Display Crystal Processor 4K, HDR, UHD Dimming, Filmmaker Mode Connectivity 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, LAN, Anynet+ (HDMI-CEC) Sound 20W, 2CH speakers with Q-Symphony Smart Features Bixby, Web Browser, AirPlay, SmartThings Hub, Matter Hub Click Here to Buy Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE77AKLXL (Black)

The Redmi Xiaomi 108 cm (43-inch) F Series Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Fire TV packs premium features at an unbeatable price. Now available at a massive 52% discount, this TV comes with Fire OS 7 built-in, giving you access to 12,000+ apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar, all controlled with Alexa voice remote.

With a bezel-less design, 24W Dolby Audio speakers, and DTS Virtual:X, it delivers both style and cinematic sound in your living room.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 × 2160), 60Hz Display Vivid Picture Engine, bezel-less LED Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Dual-band Wi-Fi, ARC, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet, 3.5mm jack Sound 24W output, Dolby Audio, DTS-HD, DTS Virtual:X Smart Features Fire OS 7, 12,000+ apps, Alexa voice remote, DTH + OTT integration, Display Mirroring (AirPlay 2 & Miracast) Click Here to Buy Redmi Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inch) F Series Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Fire TV L43MA-FVIN

The WZATCO Yuva Go Android 13.0 Smart Projector is a budget-friendly portable projector designed for movie nights, gaming, or presentations. With a 70% discount, it supports 4K decoding, comes with built-in apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube, and runs on the latest Android 13 OS.

Its rotatable design lets you project on ceilings or walls easily, while WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and auto keystone correction ensure smooth connectivity and flexible viewing.

Specifications Resolution Native 720p HD, supports 4K decoding Brightness 3x upgraded LED, 5000:1 contrast ratio Projection Size Up to 200 inches Smart Features Android 13 OS, built-in Netflix, Prime, YouTube, screen mirroring Connectivity Dual-band WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, ARC, 3.5mm jack Click Here to Buy WZATCO Yuva Go Android 13.0 Smart Projector, 1080P & 4K Support, Rotatable Design, Auto & 4D Keystone with Netflix, Prime etc, WiFi 6 & BT, Screen Mirroring, ARC, 720P Native, White

The Samsung 138 cm (55-inch) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (QA55QEF1AULXL) combines stunning visuals with intelligent processing to deliver a premium home entertainment experience. Powered by the Q4 AI Processor, it offers Quantum Dot technology, 100% colour volume, HDR10+ support, and 4K upscaling for lifelike picture quality.

Smart features like Samsung TV Plus (100+ free channels), SmartThings Hub, IoT sensor support, AirPlay, and Multi View make it more than just a TV.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches (QLED panel) Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160), 50Hz refresh rate Processor Q4 AI Processor with 4K Upscaling Sound 20W output | Object Tracking Sound Lite | Adaptive Sound | Q-Symphony Smart Features Samsung TV Plus, Alexa/Google Assistant support, SmartThings Click Here to Buy Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QEF1AULXL

The Hisense 108 cm (43-inch) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV (43E6N) delivers powerful performance and immersive entertainment at an affordable price. With Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Wide Colour Gamut, it ensures vibrant visuals and lifelike details, while the 4K AI Upscaler and MEMC provide smoother motion and enhanced clarity.

Powered by Google TV, it offers access to popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and YouTube, with built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast for easy voice control and connectivity.

Specifications Screen Size 43 inches (LED panel) Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160), 60Hz refresh rate Sound 24W output | Dolby Atmos | DTS Virtual X | Dolby Digital | Audio Equalizer Smart Features Google TV | Chromecast, AirPlay, Miracast | Google Assistant | Multiple OTT apps support Connectivity 3 HDMI ports (1 eARC) | 2 USB ports | Dual-band Wi-Fi Click Here to Buy Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43E6N (Black)

The WANBO DaVinci 1 Pro is a premium native 1080P projector with 4K HDR support, designed for both home entertainment and business use. Delivering 15,000 lumens brightness with a 3000:1 contrast ratio, it produces vivid, sharp visuals up to 180 inches. Its PixelPro 5.0 fully enclosed dust-proof engine ensures durability and clarity over time.

For audio, it includes 16W dual cavity speakers with HDMI ARC and Bluetooth connectivity for external sound systems. Compact yet powerful, it’s ideal for movies, gaming, and presentations.

Specifications Display Native 1080P (supports 4K HDR) | 15,000 lumens Special Features Auto Focus | Auto Keystone | Auto Obstacle Avoidance | Auto Screen Fit Sound: 16W cavity speakers Connectivity HDMI ARC | USB | 3.5mm jack | Dual-band WiFi 5 | Bluetooth 5.0 | Wireless screen sharing | Wired mirroring Click Here to Buy WANBO Davinci 1 Pro Native 1080P, 4K Support, 15000 lumens | Widevine L1 Certified | Google Assistant | Android 11.0 | Auto (Focus + Keystone + OA) | Dust Proof | HDMI ARC | 16W Speaker | Chromecast

The Sony BRAVIA 5 Mini LED Google TV is now available at a 39% discount, making it an attractive choice for those seeking superior entertainment. With Sony’s XR Processor and Mini LED backlight, it delivers vibrant visuals and fluid motion, perfect for gaming and movies. Immersive 40W Dolby Atmos sound, voice-assisted controls, and smart integrations elevate the experience. Built for PlayStation 5 compatibility, this TV ensures cutting-edge performance for gamers and cinephiles alike.

Specifications Screen Size 65 inches Display Type 4K Mini LED Refresh Rate 120Hz Audio Output 40W with Dolby Atmos Smart Features Google TV, Apple AirPlay 2, Alexa, PS5 optimisation Click Here to Buy Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 5 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED Google TV K-65XR50

FAQs on smart TVs and projectors Do projectors support 4K like Smart TVs? Yes, many modern projectors support 4K resolution, but picture clarity also depends on brightness and screen quality.

Which is better for small rooms: a Smart TV or a projector? A Smart TV works better in compact spaces, while projectors are ideal for larger screens in spacious rooms.

Are Smart TVs more energy-efficient than projectors? Yes, Smart TVs generally consume less power compared to projectors, which need brighter lamps for large displays.

Can projectors connect to Wi-Fi like Smart TVs? Some projectors come with Wi-Fi and built-in apps, while others require a streaming stick or external device.

