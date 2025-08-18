Best smart TV deals to grab in Amazon Mega Saving Days 2025 for every home
Published on: Aug 18, 2025 01:55 pm IST
Upgrade your home entertainment with the Amazon sale on smart TVs. Save big on top brands with features like 4K, HDR, and powerful sound.
Our Pick
Best smart TV deal
Best picture quality
Budget friendly
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best smart TV dealSamsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart NEO QLED TV QA55QN95BAKLXL (Bright Silver)
₹119,990
|
Best picture qualitySony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black)
₹54,990
|
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QE1CAKLXL (Titan Gray)
₹54,990
|
Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) FX Pro QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Fire TV L55MB-FPIN
₹38,999
|
LG 139 cm (55 inches) UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS LED TV 55UA82006LA
₹44,990
|
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55T8C
₹41,990
|
Budget friendlyacer 139 cm (55 inches) I Pro Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV AR55UDIGU2875AT (Black)
|
|
Vu 139cm (55 inches) GloQLED Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 55QLED25
₹33,990
|
Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65E6N (Black)
₹46,999
|
Redmi Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) F Series UHD 4K Smart LED Fire TV L55MA-FVIN (Black)
₹32,999
|
View More Products