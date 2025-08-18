Best smart TV deals to grab in Amazon Mega Saving Days 2025 for every home

Amazon Mega Saving Days 2025 is the perfect time to bring home a smart TV that redefines entertainment. From 32-inch budget models to massive 65-inch 4K displays, this sale covers a wide range of sizes and features at prices that are hard to ignore. Bring home a smarter way to watch with stunning discounts.

Top brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, and Xiaomi are part of the line-up, offering TVs with vibrant displays, immersive audio, and smart connectivity. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to upgrade, Mega Saving Days brings offers that make switching to a smarter, bigger, and better TV more affordable than ever.

Loading Suggestions...

Samsung's 55-inch Neo QLED TV delivers stunning 4K Ultra HD visuals enhanced by Quantum Matrix technology and the Neo Quantum Processor 4K. The 100Hz refresh rate and Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro ensure smooth motion clarity, while the wide colour volume with one billion colours provides vibrant images from wide viewing angles. Advanced gaming features like FreeSync Premium Pro and Super Ultra Wide Game View optimise the user experience further.

Audio performance is equally impressive with 70W output, Dolby Atmos, and Adaptive Sound+ technologies providing immersive surround sound. Smart features such as Tap View, Multi-View, and wireless DeX integration enhance usability, backed by a comprehensive 2-year warranty.

Specifications Display 55" 4K Ultra HD Neo QLED, 100Hz Processor Neo Quantum Processor 4K Sound 70W, Dolby Atmos, 4.2.2 channel Connectivity 4 HDMI, 3 USB Smart Features Tap View, Multi-View, Wireless DeX, FreeSync Premium Pro Click Here to Buy Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart NEO QLED TV QA55QN95BAKLXL (Bright Silver)

Loading Suggestions...

Sony’s 55-inch BRAVIA 2 delivers detailed 4K Ultra HD imagery through its LED panel enhanced by the X1 processor and MotionFlow XR 100 technology. It offers a 60Hz refresh rate which is suitable for general viewing and casual gaming. The TV includes Google TV smart platform with Chromecast, Google Assistant, and compatibility with Apple Airplay and Homekit.

Sound output of 20W is supported by Dolby Audio, delivering clear audio quality. Connectivity options include 3 HDMI ports and 2 USBs. This model provides a solid smart experience with a one-year warranty, ideal for users who favour Google’s ecosystem.

Specifications Display 55" 4K Ultra HD LED, 60Hz Processor 4K Processor X1 Sound 20W, Dolby Audio Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi Smart Features Google TV, Chromecast, Alexa, Apple Airplay Click Here to Buy Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

Samsung’s 55-inch QLED TV combines 4K Ultra HD resolution and Quantum Processor Lite 4K for vibrant images and true-to-life colors with 100% color volume. Though it operates at a lower 50Hz refresh rate, it supports various HDR formats including HDR10. The sound system offers a 20W 2-channel setup with Q-Symphony and OTS+ for spatial audio.

Smartly equipped with features like Universal Guide, Tap View, Wireless DeX, and SmartThings, it operates on a user-friendly interface supporting popular streaming apps. Multiple connectivity options ensure versatile usage.

Specifications Display 55" 4K Ultra HD QLED, 50Hz Processor Quantum Processor Lite 4K Sound 20W, Q-Symphony, OTS+ Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Ethernet, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Smart Features Universal Guide, SmartThings, Wireless DeX Click Here to Buy Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QE1CAKLXL (Titan Gray)

Loading Suggestions...

Xiaomi FX Pro 55” QLED TV features a vivid 4K Ultra HD display with 60Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support to enhance contrast and color gradation. With 34W sound output powered by Dolby Audio and DTS technologies, it offers a rich audio experience. Fire TV built-in supports 12,000+ apps, Alexa voice control, and seamless OTT and DTH integration.

Its bezel-less design and eye comfort mode improve aesthetics and viewing comfort. The TV comes with a 2-year warranty covering product issues.

Specifications Display 55" 4K QLED, 60Hz Sound 34W, Dolby Audio, DTS-X Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Ethernet Smart Features Fire TV, Alexa Voice Remote Special Features Bezel-less, Eye Comfort Mode Click Here to Buy Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) FX Pro QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Fire TV L55MB-FPIN

Loading Suggestions...

LG UA82 Series offers 55” 4K Ultra HD with 60Hz native refresh and wide 178° viewing angles. Powered by α7 AI Processor Gen8, it delivers excellent upscaling and dynamic tone mapping for lifelike picture quality. FILMMAKER MODE and HDR formats (HDR10, HLG) enhance cinema-like viewing.

Audio adopts AI Sound Pro with virtual 9.1.2 channel upmix, Dolby Atmos and Clear Voice Pro for immersive and clear sound. The WebOS smart platform supports popular apps and voice assistants, backed by a one-year warranty.

Specifications Display 55" 4K UHD, 60Hz Processor α7 AI Processor Gen8 Sound AI Sound Pro, Dolby Atmos Connectivity 3 HDMI, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Bluetooth Smart Features webOS 25, AI Chatbot, Google & Apple integration Click Here to Buy LG 139 cm (55 inches) UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS LED TV 55UA82006LA

Loading Suggestions...

TCL’s 55-inch QLED Google TV delivers rich 4K visuals with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR 10 support. The AiPQ Processor and Bionic Color optimize picture quality while multiple eye care technologies reduce fatigue. Dolby Atmos powered 35W audio ensures immersive sound.

Smart features include Google Assistant, game mode, and a vast app library with popular streaming services. The sleek bezel-less metal design adds to its modern appeal, accompanied by a 2-year warranty.

Specifications Display 55" 4K QLED, 120Hz Processor AiPQ Processor Sound 35W, Dolby Atmos Connectivity 4 HDMI, 1 USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi Smart Features: Google TV, Game Master, Eye Care Click Here to Buy TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55T8C

Loading Suggestions...

Acer’s 55-inch I Pro Series Google TV offers crisp 4K UHD with HDR10 and Dolby Vision support. The TV features Android 14, dual-band Wi-Fi, and multiple HDMI 2.1 ports, compatible with gaming and smart connectivity. High-fidelity Dolby Atmos speakers and a quad-core AI processor enhance sound and picture.

Additional features include VRR, ALLM for gaming, and video calling support. The sleek frameless design complements its smart features, supported by a 1-year warranty.

Specifications Display 55" 4K UHD LED, 60Hz Processor AI-enabled quad-core Sound 36W, Dolby Atmos Connectivity HDMI 2.1 (x3), USB, Wi-Fi Smart Features Android 14 Google TV, Voice Remote Click Here to Buy acer 139 cm (55 inches) I Pro Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV AR55UDIGU2875AT (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

Vu GloQLED 55” features a 4K Quantum Dot display with 400-nit brightness and HDR10/HLG for vivid, cinematic imagery. The TV supports MEMC and Filmmaker Mode for smooth motion. It's 24W Dolby Audio sound with multiple sound modes that deliver immersive audio.

Smart platform is powered by Google TV, supporting popular OTT apps, Apple AirPlay, and voice controls. Connectivity options are ample with HDMI 2.1 and Bluetooth 5.3. Measures 55 inches with a 3-star energy rating and 2GB RAM plus 16GB storage.

Specifications Display 55" 4K QLED, 60Hz, 400 nits Processor 1.5 GHz VuOn Sound 24W, Dolby Audio Connectivity 3 HDMI 2.1, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Smart Features Google TV, Airplay, Voice Remote Click Here to Buy Vu 139cm (55 inches) GloQLED Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 55QLED25

Loading Suggestions...

The Hisense 65E6N delivers a large 65-inch 4K UHD LED display with Direct Full Array backlighting and HDR10 support, creating rich contrast and precise colours. Equipped with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual X, its 24W sound system offers immersive audio. Adaptive light sensors optimise brightness.

Features include Google TV with voice control, multiple picture modes, Game Mode Plus, and VRR/ALLM for gaming enhancement. It supports a range of streaming platforms, backed by a 1-year warranty.

Specifications Display 65" 4K UHD LED, 60Hz Processor AI Upscaler Sound 24W, Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual X Connectivity HDMI 3 (eARC), USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Smart Features Google TV, Voice Control, Game Mode Plus Click Here to Buy Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65E6N (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

Redmi Xiaomi F Series features a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED screen offering vibrant visuals paired with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual X surround sound at 30W. Its Fire TV OS supports 12,000+ apps, Alexa voice integration, and DTH & OTT channel switch with voice commands.

Connectivity includes Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Ethernet. The metal bezel-less design enhances the look, supported by a 1-year product and extended panel warranty.

Specifications Display 55" 4K UHD LED, 60Hz OS Fire TV Sound 30W, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual X Connectivity 2 HDMI, 2 USB, Bluetooth, Ethernet Smart Features Alexa Voice, OTT & DTH integration Click Here to Buy Redmi Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) F Series UHD 4K Smart LED Fire TV L55MA-FVIN (Black)

Similar articles for you

Buying guide: Best budget smart TVs with AI upscaling in 2025

10 best 43 Inch 4K smart TVs to buy in August 2025 from Sony, Samsung, LG and more

Top 10 55 inch smart TVs to buy in 2025 for streaming, gaming, and everyday use with top features and strong brand value

Best TVs in India in May 2025 for crystal clear picture and sound quality: Top 8 options from LG, Samsung and others

FAQs Which brands are available in the Amazon sale? You’ll find discounts on Samsung, Sony, LG, Xiaomi, and many more.

Are both 4K and HD TVs part of the offers? Yes, the sale includes everything from HD-ready to premium 4K Ultra HD TVs.

Can I use bank offers on these smart TVs? Yes, select bank cards provide extra discounts and EMI options on top of sale prices.

Will I get a warranty with the TV? Yes, all smart TVs come with a standard manufacturer's warranty.

Is exchange available for old televisions? Yes, Amazon offers exchange programmes where you can trade in your old TV for extra savings.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.