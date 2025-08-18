Search
Mon, Aug 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

Best smart TV deals to grab in Amazon Mega Saving Days 2025 for every home

ByAmit Rahi
Published on: Aug 18, 2025 01:55 pm IST

Upgrade your home entertainment with the Amazon sale on smart TVs. Save big on top brands with features like 4K, HDR, and powerful sound.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Best smart TV deal

Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart NEO QLED TV QA55QN95BAKLXL (Bright Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹119,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Best picture quality

Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹54,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QE1CAKLXL (Titan Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹54,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) FX Pro QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Fire TV L55MB-FPIN View Details checkDetails

₹38,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG 139 cm (55 inches) UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS LED TV 55UA82006LA View Details checkDetails

₹44,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55T8C View Details checkDetails

₹41,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Budget friendly

acer 139 cm (55 inches) I Pro Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV AR55UDIGU2875AT (Black) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Vu 139cm (55 inches) GloQLED Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 55QLED25 View Details checkDetails

₹33,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65E6N (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹46,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Redmi Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) F Series UHD 4K Smart LED Fire TV L55MA-FVIN (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹32,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
View More Products view more product right image

Amazon Mega Saving Days 2025 is the perfect time to bring home a smart TV that redefines entertainment. From 32-inch budget models to massive 65-inch 4K displays, this sale covers a wide range of sizes and features at prices that are hard to ignore.

Bring home a smarter way to watch with stunning discounts.
Bring home a smarter way to watch with stunning discounts.

Top brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, and Xiaomi are part of the line-up, offering TVs with vibrant displays, immersive audio, and smart connectivity. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to upgrade, Mega Saving Days brings offers that make switching to a smarter, bigger, and better TV more affordable than ever.

Loading Suggestions...

Samsung's 55-inch Neo QLED TV delivers stunning 4K Ultra HD visuals enhanced by Quantum Matrix technology and the Neo Quantum Processor 4K. The 100Hz refresh rate and Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro ensure smooth motion clarity, while the wide colour volume with one billion colours provides vibrant images from wide viewing angles. Advanced gaming features like FreeSync Premium Pro and Super Ultra Wide Game View optimise the user experience further.

Audio performance is equally impressive with 70W output, Dolby Atmos, and Adaptive Sound+ technologies providing immersive surround sound. Smart features such as Tap View, Multi-View, and wireless DeX integration enhance usability, backed by a comprehensive 2-year warranty.

Specifications

Display
55" 4K Ultra HD Neo QLED, 100Hz
Processor
Neo Quantum Processor 4K
Sound
70W, Dolby Atmos, 4.2.2 channel
Connectivity
4 HDMI, 3 USB
Smart Features
Tap View, Multi-View, Wireless DeX, FreeSync Premium Pro
Click Here to Buy

Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart NEO QLED TV QA55QN95BAKLXL (Bright Silver)

Loading Suggestions...

Sony’s 55-inch BRAVIA 2 delivers detailed 4K Ultra HD imagery through its LED panel enhanced by the X1 processor and MotionFlow XR 100 technology. It offers a 60Hz refresh rate which is suitable for general viewing and casual gaming. The TV includes Google TV smart platform with Chromecast, Google Assistant, and compatibility with Apple Airplay and Homekit.

Sound output of 20W is supported by Dolby Audio, delivering clear audio quality. Connectivity options include 3 HDMI ports and 2 USBs. This model provides a solid smart experience with a one-year warranty, ideal for users who favour Google’s ecosystem.

Specifications

Display
55" 4K Ultra HD LED, 60Hz
Processor
4K Processor X1
Sound
20W, Dolby Audio
Connectivity
3 HDMI, 2 USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi
Smart Features
Google TV, Chromecast, Alexa, Apple Airplay
Click Here to Buy

Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

Samsung’s 55-inch QLED TV combines 4K Ultra HD resolution and Quantum Processor Lite 4K for vibrant images and true-to-life colors with 100% color volume. Though it operates at a lower 50Hz refresh rate, it supports various HDR formats including HDR10. The sound system offers a 20W 2-channel setup with Q-Symphony and OTS+ for spatial audio.

Smartly equipped with features like Universal Guide, Tap View, Wireless DeX, and SmartThings, it operates on a user-friendly interface supporting popular streaming apps. Multiple connectivity options ensure versatile usage.

Specifications

Display
55" 4K Ultra HD QLED, 50Hz
Processor
Quantum Processor Lite 4K
Sound
20W, Q-Symphony, OTS+
Connectivity
3 HDMI, 2 USB, Ethernet, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
Smart Features
Universal Guide, SmartThings, Wireless DeX
Click Here to Buy

Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QE1CAKLXL (Titan Gray)

Loading Suggestions...

Xiaomi FX Pro 55” QLED TV features a vivid 4K Ultra HD display with 60Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support to enhance contrast and color gradation. With 34W sound output powered by Dolby Audio and DTS technologies, it offers a rich audio experience. Fire TV built-in supports 12,000+ apps, Alexa voice control, and seamless OTT and DTH integration.

Its bezel-less design and eye comfort mode improve aesthetics and viewing comfort. The TV comes with a 2-year warranty covering product issues.

Specifications

Display
55" 4K QLED, 60Hz
Sound
34W, Dolby Audio, DTS-X
Connectivity
3 HDMI, 2 USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Ethernet
Smart Features
Fire TV, Alexa Voice Remote
Special Features
Bezel-less, Eye Comfort Mode
Click Here to Buy

Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) FX Pro QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Fire TV L55MB-FPIN

Loading Suggestions...

LG UA82 Series offers 55” 4K Ultra HD with 60Hz native refresh and wide 178° viewing angles. Powered by α7 AI Processor Gen8, it delivers excellent upscaling and dynamic tone mapping for lifelike picture quality. FILMMAKER MODE and HDR formats (HDR10, HLG) enhance cinema-like viewing.

Audio adopts AI Sound Pro with virtual 9.1.2 channel upmix, Dolby Atmos and Clear Voice Pro for immersive and clear sound. The WebOS smart platform supports popular apps and voice assistants, backed by a one-year warranty.

Specifications

Display
55" 4K UHD, 60Hz
Processor
α7 AI Processor Gen8
Sound
AI Sound Pro, Dolby Atmos
Connectivity
3 HDMI, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Bluetooth
Smart Features
webOS 25, AI Chatbot, Google & Apple integration
Click Here to Buy

LG 139 cm (55 inches) UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS LED TV 55UA82006LA

Loading Suggestions...

TCL’s 55-inch QLED Google TV delivers rich 4K visuals with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR 10 support. The AiPQ Processor and Bionic Color optimize picture quality while multiple eye care technologies reduce fatigue. Dolby Atmos powered 35W audio ensures immersive sound.

Smart features include Google Assistant, game mode, and a vast app library with popular streaming services. The sleek bezel-less metal design adds to its modern appeal, accompanied by a 2-year warranty.

Specifications

Display
55" 4K QLED, 120Hz
Processor
AiPQ Processor
Sound
35W, Dolby Atmos
Connectivity
4 HDMI, 1 USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi
Smart Features:
Google TV, Game Master, Eye Care
Click Here to Buy

TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55T8C

Loading Suggestions...

Acer’s 55-inch I Pro Series Google TV offers crisp 4K UHD with HDR10 and Dolby Vision support. The TV features Android 14, dual-band Wi-Fi, and multiple HDMI 2.1 ports, compatible with gaming and smart connectivity. High-fidelity Dolby Atmos speakers and a quad-core AI processor enhance sound and picture.

Additional features include VRR, ALLM for gaming, and video calling support. The sleek frameless design complements its smart features, supported by a 1-year warranty.

Specifications

Display
55" 4K UHD LED, 60Hz
Processor
AI-enabled quad-core
Sound
36W, Dolby Atmos
Connectivity
HDMI 2.1 (x3), USB, Wi-Fi
Smart Features
Android 14 Google TV, Voice Remote
Click Here to Buy

acer 139 cm (55 inches) I Pro Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV AR55UDIGU2875AT (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

Vu GloQLED 55” features a 4K Quantum Dot display with 400-nit brightness and HDR10/HLG for vivid, cinematic imagery. The TV supports MEMC and Filmmaker Mode for smooth motion. It's 24W Dolby Audio sound with multiple sound modes that deliver immersive audio.

Smart platform is powered by Google TV, supporting popular OTT apps, Apple AirPlay, and voice controls. Connectivity options are ample with HDMI 2.1 and Bluetooth 5.3. Measures 55 inches with a 3-star energy rating and 2GB RAM plus 16GB storage.

Specifications

Display
55" 4K QLED, 60Hz, 400 nits
Processor
1.5 GHz VuOn
Sound
24W, Dolby Audio
Connectivity
3 HDMI 2.1, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Smart Features
Google TV, Airplay, Voice Remote
Click Here to Buy

Vu 139cm (55 inches) GloQLED Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 55QLED25

Loading Suggestions...

The Hisense 65E6N delivers a large 65-inch 4K UHD LED display with Direct Full Array backlighting and HDR10 support, creating rich contrast and precise colours. Equipped with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual X, its 24W sound system offers immersive audio. Adaptive light sensors optimise brightness.

Features include Google TV with voice control, multiple picture modes, Game Mode Plus, and VRR/ALLM for gaming enhancement. It supports a range of streaming platforms, backed by a 1-year warranty.

Specifications

Display
65" 4K UHD LED, 60Hz
Processor
AI Upscaler
Sound
24W, Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual X
Connectivity
HDMI 3 (eARC), USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Smart Features
Google TV, Voice Control, Game Mode Plus
Click Here to Buy

Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65E6N (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

Redmi Xiaomi F Series features a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED screen offering vibrant visuals paired with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual X surround sound at 30W. Its Fire TV OS supports 12,000+ apps, Alexa voice integration, and DTH & OTT channel switch with voice commands.

Connectivity includes Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Ethernet. The metal bezel-less design enhances the look, supported by a 1-year product and extended panel warranty.

Specifications

Display
55" 4K UHD LED, 60Hz
OS
Fire TV
Sound
30W, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual X
Connectivity
2 HDMI, 2 USB, Bluetooth, Ethernet
Smart Features
Alexa Voice, OTT & DTH integration
Click Here to Buy

Redmi Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) F Series UHD 4K Smart LED Fire TV L55MA-FVIN (Black)

Similar articles for you

Buying guide: Best budget smart TVs with AI upscaling in 2025

10 best 43 Inch 4K smart TVs to buy in August 2025 from Sony, Samsung, LG and more

Top 10 55 inch smart TVs to buy in 2025 for streaming, gaming, and everyday use with top features and strong brand value

Best TVs in India in May 2025 for crystal clear picture and sound quality: Top 8 options from LG, Samsung and others

  • Which brands are available in the Amazon sale?

    You’ll find discounts on Samsung, Sony, LG, Xiaomi, and many more.

  • Are both 4K and HD TVs part of the offers?

    Yes, the sale includes everything from HD-ready to premium 4K Ultra HD TVs.

  • Can I use bank offers on these smart TVs?

    Yes, select bank cards provide extra discounts and EMI options on top of sale prices.

  • Will I get a warranty with the TV?

    Yes, all smart TVs come with a standard manufacturer's warranty.

  • Is exchange available for old televisions?

    Yes, Amazon offers exchange programmes where you can trade in your old TV for extra savings.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

News / Technology / Best smart TV deals to grab in Amazon Mega Saving Days 2025 for every home
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On