Grab up to 70% off on robot vacuum cleaners from DREAME, ILIFE, Eufy and more

Keeping your home spotless is now easier than ever with the Amazon sale 2025 on robot vacuum cleaners. These devices combine convenience with cutting-edge technology, saving you time and energy while delivering a thorough clean across every corner of your home. Smarter cleaning starts with these Amazon sale offers.

With trusted brands like iRobot, Ecovacs, Eureka Forbes, and Xiaomi included in the line-up, you’ll find models offering features like smart mapping, voice assistant compatibility, and automatic charging. Whether you live in a compact flat or a large house, this Amazon sale makes it affordable to upgrade your cleaning routine with a reliable robot vacuum cleaner.

Eufy L60 combines vacuuming and mopping with ultra-strong 5,000 Pa suction, effectively removing hair, dust, and debris in one pass. Its Hair Detangling Technology automatically clears hair from the brush, reducing maintenance. The self-empty station holds a 2.5L dust bag, enabling up to 60 days of hands-free cleaning. With iPath Laser Navigation and AI.Map 2.0, it efficiently maps multi-floor homes, allowing customizable cleaning zones via the app.

This robot vacuum offers a 120-minute runtime and works well on hard floors and carpets. Users appreciate its long unattended cycles and ease of use, though some mention the initial setup requires patience for optimization. It’s backed by a 12-month warranty, ensuring peace of mind.

Specifications Suction 5,000 Pa Runtime 120 minutes Dustbin capacity 2.5 L (Self-empty station) Navigation iPath Laser, AI.Map 2.0 Apps/Features No-Go Zones, Multi-floor Mapping Click Here to Buy Eufy L60 Hybrid Robot Vacuum with Self Empty Station, Hair Detangling Technology, 120 Minutes runtime Up to 60 Days of Hands Free Cleaning, Ultra Strong 5,000 Pa Suction to Remove Hair, Dust, Mop Pad

DEEBOT N20 PRO delivers 8,000 Pa suction with combined vacuum and mop operation, efficiently cleaning large spaces up to 3,500 sq.ft. Its anti-hair tangle technology prevents clogging, while the OZMO PRO 2.0 vibrating mop removes tough stains. With a long 300-minute runtime and TrueMapping navigation, it quickly scans and maps home layouts for thorough cleaning across multiple floors.

This vacuum’s intelligent features adapt suction on carpets and avoid obstacles seamlessly. It offers quiet operation and app controls, enabling scheduled cleanings and customised no-go zones. While very effective, some users note occasional app glitches and recommend firmware updates for stability.

Specifications Suction 8,000 Pa Runtime 300 minutes Navigation TrueMapping Laser Mop OZMO Vibrating Mop Pro 2.0 Coverage 3500+ sq.ft. Click Here to Buy ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 PRO 2 in 1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner & Mop, 8000 Pa Suction, Covers 3500+ Sq.Ft, Anti-Hair Tangle, Intelligent TrueMapping, Ozmo Vibrating Mop, Wet & Dry Cleaning, 300 Minutes Run-Time

The DEEBOT Y1 PRO features 6,500 Pa suction and an ultra-slim 33cm design to navigate tightly spaced areas. It offers simultaneous vacuuming and mopping with a 5200mAh battery providing up to 320 minutes runtime. Advanced LiDAR navigation produces precise TrueMapping and enables carpet sensing that boosts suction and avoids mopping carpets.

Designed with long runtime and high suction, it performs well on varied floor types. While the slim design is a plus, some users report difficulty with thick carpets. Its wet/dry cleaning and app control make it a versatile option.

Specifications Suction 6,500 Pa Runtime 320 minutes Navigation LiDAR TrueMapping Battery 5200 mAh Features Carpet sensor, simultaneous mop/vacuum Click Here to Buy ECOVACS DEEBOT Y1 PRO 2 in 1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Mop, 6500 Pa Suction, 5200 mAh Battery, Wet & Dry Cleaning, Covers 3500+ Sq. Ft., Advanced Navigation & True Mapping, 330 Minutes Run-Time

ILIFE T20S Pro excels with 6,500 Pa suction and an advanced LDS LiDAR navigation system for efficient cleaning paths in large homes. It supports multi-floor mapping and customised cleaning with app and voice controls via Alexa and Google Home. The hybrid vacuum-mop system uses a Y-shaped pattern for deeper dirt removal, suitable for different surfaces, including tiles and carpets.

Equipped with a 5200mAh battery giving 260 minutes of runtime and an auto-emptying base, it suits larger spaces. Although users appreciate strong suction, some find mopping less effective on stubborn stains.

Specifications Suction 6,500 Pa Navigation LiDAR LDS with multi-floor mapping Runtime 260 minutes App/Voice Control Alexa, GH Mop Y-shaped scrubbing pattern Click Here to Buy ILIFE T20s Pro Self-Emptying Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Advanced LDS Navigation, 6500Pa Strong Suction, Simultaneous Vac and Mop, Multi Floor Mapping, Customized Cleaning, Wi-Fi/App, Alexa & GH

TP-Link Tapo RV30 Max Plus features an ultra-powerful 5300 Pa suction, handling pet hair and debris on multiple floor types. Its auto-empty station with a large 3L dust bag offers close to 2 months of hands-free cleaning. The dual LiDAR IMU navigation system creates accurate maps quickly and adapts to dark environments.

With carpet avoidance during mopping and voice/app controls, it offers customizable cleaning routines. Some users mention occasional navigation quirks but appreciate the quiet operation and responsive customer support.

Specifications Suction 5,300 Pa Dust capacity 3L auto-empty Navigation LiDAR IMU dual system Mop feature Carpet avoidance Runtime Up to 150 minutes Click Here to Buy TP-Link Tapo RV30 Max Plus Robot Vacuum & Mop, LiDAR Navigation, 5300Pa Suction, Self-Emptying, Multi-Floor Mapping, Voice/App Control, Ultra-Quiet Cleaning for Pet Hair, Hard Floors & Carpets

Narwal Freo X Plus is an extremely powerful robot vacuum and mop with 7,800Pa suction and a zero-tangle brush that prevents hair clogs. It uses cutting-edge 3D tri-laser navigation and SLAM 4.0 for ultra-smart obstacle avoidance and path planning. The mop lifts automatically on rugs, protecting surfaces.

It stores dust for 7 weeks and integrates with Google Home, Alexa, and Siri for voice control. Users love its hands-free convenience and deep clean ability, though some note the water tank should tank water only, not solutions.

Specifications Suction 7,800 Pa Navigation Tri-laser + SLAM 4.0 Runtime 150 minutes Dust storage 7 weeks Voice/Smart Home Alexa, GH, Siri Click Here to Buy NARWAL Freo X Plus 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum & Mopping, 7800Pa Suction, 7 Weeks Storage, Zero Tangle Brush, 5200mAh Battery, 3D Mapping, Google Home, Alexa, Siri & App Compatible

AGARO Alpha is a 2-in-1 vacuum and mop featuring intelligent SLAM LiDAR mapping and multiple sensors that prevent collisions and falls. Up to 3,200Pa suction with 4 adjustable modes offers customised cleaning suitable for carpets and hard floors. The auto suction adjustment intelligently adapts to surfaces for efficient performance.

It supports app and voice control via Alexa and Google Assistant with scheduled cleaning and targeted zones. Users find it reliable, though water capacity is moderate and some report shorter battery life.

Specifications Suction 3,200 Pa Navigation SLAM LiDAR Modes 4 suction modes Water capacity 250 ml Controls App + Voice Click Here to Buy AGARO Alpha Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Brush, Dry Vacuum & Wet Mop, Automatic Cleaning, Upto 3200Pa Strong Suction, Rechargeable, App Control, Lidar Navigation, Editable Map to Clean, Hard Floor & Carpet

Dreame F10 delivers an extraordinary 13,000Pa suction combined with a 570ml water tank and 32-level water control for exceptional cleaning on various surfaces. Its 5200mAh battery supports up to 300 minutes of runtime with auto-recharge and resume features. The smart LiDAR navigation scans spaces quickly, avoiding obstacles and climbing thresholds up to 20mm.

Users benefit from app and voice control, multi-floor mapping, and smart zone cleaning. While powerful, some find it relatively heavy and suggest careful water tank maintenance.

Specifications Suction 13,000 Pa Runtime 300 minutes Water tank 570 ml Navigation LiDAR with obstacle avoidance Control App + Voice Assistant Click Here to Buy DREAME F10 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, 13,000Pa Suction, 300min Runtime, Smart LiDAR Navigation, 2-in-1 Cleaning with App & Voice Control

ILIFE A80 Pro uses advanced roller brushes and honeycomb dust tanks to pull dust and debris efficiently from all floor types over up to 2,000 sq.ft. It supports remote and app control, Alexa, and Google Home. Carpet boost increases suction on rugs while anti-collision sensors protect furniture.

Users appreciate its effectiveness over traditional brooms and its easy setup, although some notice it struggles with heavy pet hair or thick debris.

Specifications Suction Moderate (value not specified) Coverage Up to 2,000 sq.ft. Sensors Anti-collision, anti-drop Controls Remote, app, Alexa, Google Home Features Auto carpet boost, spot cleaning Click Here to Buy ILIFE A80 Pro Robotic Vacuum and Mop, Honeycomb Dust Tank, Large Water Tank, Roller Brush, Remote Control, App, Alexa and Google Home Compatible, Cleans Up to 2000 Sqft, Suitable for All Floor Types

Eureka Forbes SmartClean Max offers 7,000 Pa HyperSuction with up to 3 hours of runtime powered by a 3200mAh battery. Its self-emptying dust bin holds a 2.5L bag for 40 days of hands-free cleaning. Advanced LiDAR 3.0 navigation maps homes quickly in 5 minutes, ensuring 360° coverage with multi-floor mapping.

Tailored for Indian homes with tile, wood, marble, and carpet surfaces, it features 3S mopping technology with customizable water levels. Users benefit from the Smart Life app's control, scheduling, and targeted cleaning features, all with voice integration.

Specifications Suction 7,000 Pa Battery 3200mAh, 3 hours runtime Dustbin Self-empty 2.5 L Navigation LiDAR 3.0 real-time 360° Mop 3S scratch-free customizable Click Here to Buy Eureka Forbes SmartClean Auto Bin Turbo, 7000Pa HyperSuction Robotic Vacuum Cleaner (40 Days Hands-Free Cleaning) | LiDAR 3.0 & Quick Home Mapping | Wet Mopping | 3-Hour Run Time | Smart App Control

FAQs Which brands are available in the Amazon sale? Popular choices include ILIFE, Ecovacs, Eureka Forbes, DREAME and more..

Are mop functions available in these cleaners? Yes, some models offer 2-in-1 vacuum and mop functions for added convenience.

Can I control these vacuums using my smartphone? Yes, most models come with mobile app control and smart scheduling features.

Do robot vacuums require a lot of maintenance? No, they are easy to maintain, usually requiring only filter and brush cleaning.

Is warranty included with robot vacuums in the sale? Yes, all new models purchased through the Amazon sale include manufacturer warranty.

