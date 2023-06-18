Grammys will accept music with AI elements as entries: Report

Is artificial intelligence-generated music is eligible for the prestigious Grammy Awards? Sort of. The Record Academy has announced big changes to music's biggest award night. As per the changes, Grammy's will allow entries which are developed using AI. But there is a catch, the music enabled by AI should have a ‘meaningful’ and ‘relevant’ human component, New York Post reported.



According to the latest guidelines, only human creators are eligible to be considered for, nominated for or winning a Grammy Award. As per rules, work using AI without human authorship is barred from the contest, but elements of AI material are acceptable. There is a rise in AI-generated music and deepfaked tracks(Thinkstock)

The new changes come at a time when there is a rise in AI-generated music and deepfaked tracks. David Guetta had shocked his fans this year with an Eminem track, except the fact that the latter had never recorded it.



Viral The Weeknd Song ‘Heart on My Sleeve’ had triggered demands for its removal from Universal Music Group over copyright infringement. According to report, the music company is said to have asked Spotify and Apple Music to block AI software firms from using the label's songs to train their tech.

Earlier this week, Sir Paul McCartney unveiled plans for a ‘final Beatles record' through a little help from AI and ‘Lord of the Rings’ director Peter Jackson.

McCartney told BBC that Jackson was able to extricate John Lennon's voice from a casette that had the late singer's voice and a piano. He added that Jackson was able to separate Lennon's voice with AI.

Don McLean, the songwriter of ‘American Pie’ said computer-generated songs won't be worse than some of today's hits. However, a now-disbanded Daft Punk member said the electronic music group tried to use the AI machines to express something moing that a machine cannot feel. Thomas Bangalter said the group is always on the side of humanity and not technology.

