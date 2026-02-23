GTA 6 Xbox and PC India prices tipped online ahead of 2026 launch - Details

As the clock ticks toward one of the most anticipated game launches in recent years, fresh claims about the price of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) have surfaced online. A new listing on a digital storefront has sparked debate among players in India, with specific price figures for Xbox and PC versions now circulating on social media. However, no official confirmation has come from the publisher, and the information remains unverified. GTA 6 price leak sparks discussion as reported India listings hint at possible Xbox and PC costs.

Store Listing Sparks Price Discussion The recent buzz began after screenshots from a storefront called Loaded appeared online. The images suggest that the Xbox Series X and Series S version of GTA 6 is listed at Rs. 11,607.59. The PC version, according to the same screenshots, carries a price tag of Rs. 7,866.89. The listing does not show any price for the PlayStation 5 edition.

The developer, Rockstar Games, has not issued any statement regarding these figures. Without official confirmation, it remains unclear whether the listed amounts reflect final retail pricing, internal estimates, or placeholder entries. Retailers often use provisional prices ahead of launch, especially when a game is still many months away from release.

Earlier Pricing Claims Also Fell Short This is not the first time GTA 6 pricing details have appeared before an official announcement. Earlier in 2025, a retailer in Switzerland briefly listed the game at 99.00 Swiss francs for the PlayStation 5. That figure led to online calculations attempting to estimate pricing in other regions. Despite the speculation, the publisher never confirmed that listing, and it later disappeared.

Such early price leaks often attract attention because of the franchise’s scale. Grand Theft Auto remains one of the most commercially successful gaming series, and expectations around its next instalment continue to build.

