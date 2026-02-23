GTA 6 Xbox and PC India prices tipped online ahead of 2026 launch - Details
A new online listing has revealed possible India prices for GTA 6, months before Rockstar confirms official details for players.
As the clock ticks toward one of the most anticipated game launches in recent years, fresh claims about the price of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) have surfaced online. A new listing on a digital storefront has sparked debate among players in India, with specific price figures for Xbox and PC versions now circulating on social media. However, no official confirmation has come from the publisher, and the information remains unverified.
Store Listing Sparks Price Discussion
The recent buzz began after screenshots from a storefront called Loaded appeared online. The images suggest that the Xbox Series X and Series S version of GTA 6 is listed at Rs. 11,607.59. The PC version, according to the same screenshots, carries a price tag of Rs. 7,866.89. The listing does not show any price for the PlayStation 5 edition.
The developer, Rockstar Games, has not issued any statement regarding these figures. Without official confirmation, it remains unclear whether the listed amounts reflect final retail pricing, internal estimates, or placeholder entries. Retailers often use provisional prices ahead of launch, especially when a game is still many months away from release.
Earlier Pricing Claims Also Fell Short
This is not the first time GTA 6 pricing details have appeared before an official announcement. Earlier in 2025, a retailer in Switzerland briefly listed the game at 99.00 Swiss francs for the PlayStation 5. That figure led to online calculations attempting to estimate pricing in other regions. Despite the speculation, the publisher never confirmed that listing, and it later disappeared.
Such early price leaks often attract attention because of the franchise’s scale. Grand Theft Auto remains one of the most commercially successful gaming series, and expectations around its next instalment continue to build.
Release Delays Add More Uncertainty
The launch timeline for GTA 6 has already shifted more than once. The title was initially expected in December 2025. The window later moved to May 2026, and it now stands at November 19, 2026. Rockstar Games has said it requires additional time to complete development.
When release dates move, pricing plans can also change. That makes early listings less reliable as indicators of final cost. Until preorders open or official announcements are made, any figure should be treated as provisional.
Interest in the game surged after Rockstar released its first trailer in December 2023. The video recorded about 90.6 million views on YouTube within 24 hours, underscoring the level of anticipation worldwide. Since then, each rumour or reported leak has quickly gained traction online.
For now, players in India and elsewhere will need to wait for official word. With the current launch date set for November 2026, the publisher still has time to announce confirmed pricing for Xbox, PC, and PlayStation platforms. For now, the reported prices remain unverified and should be treated as speculation rather than confirmed costs.
