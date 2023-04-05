Hackers using fake e-commerce websites to lure people. How to spot fraud?

The Uttar Pradesh Police have apprehended a cyber gang which allegedly created fake e-commerce websites to lure people into fake discounts and deals. Scammers frequently use fake e-commerce websites to dupe customers.(Image created by Bing AI image creator)

"On April 3, the cyber helpline team of Gautam Buddh Nagar police arrested the six members of the gang which created fraudulent websites in the name of companies like Big Bazaar, D-Mart, Big Basket and duped crores of rupees from people," said Additional DCP (Central Noida) Rajeev Dixit, reported PTI.

Here's how you can save yourself from falling into the trap of fake websites.

7 ways you can spot fake websites

1. Scammers frequently use a URL that is identical to the genuine one. Hover your cursor over the URL to check for misspellings, additional words, or characters added.

2. Before sending any confidential or banking information, look for a padlock symbol in the address bar. This icon indicates that the website has a legitimate SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) or TLS (Transport Layer Security) certificate and will secure your data.

Look for trust seals or logos from reputable organizations like BBB, Norton, or Trustpilot.

3. Look for a contact link on the website and double-check the information provided there. You can also attempt calling or emailing the contact information to see if it is correct.

4. Search for reviews of the website online. If there are a lot of negative reviews, it’s likely that the website is a fake.

5. Professional websites usually have excellent grammar and spelling. If you see a lot of errors, it could be a sign that the website is not legitimate.

6. Use caution when clicking on pop-ups or advertisements on the website. They may direct you to a bogus website or request confidential information from you.

7. If a website is offering products or services at a much lower price than other reputable websites, it could be a fake. Be wary of deals that seem too good to be true.