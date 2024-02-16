HCL's missive to employees: ‘Be in office at least thrice a week or face disciplinary action’

Noida-based HCL Technologies Limited, the country's third-largest IT firm, has directed its staffers to work from office at least thrice a week, starting February 19. HCL follows a hybrid work model, a spokesperson said (File Photo)

Non-compliance with the missive shall result in disciplinary action, the company also warned.

“All DFS (Digital Foundation Services) employees, irrespective of their band (E0 and above), will be required to work from their designated HCLTech offices for a minimum of three days a week. Senior managers and the leadership team have already transitioned to this hybrid mode of work. Effective February 19, the same model will be applicable to all DFS employees, including E0 to E3,” a February 14 email from Vikas Sharma, Global Head, People Function, DFS, read, as per Moneycontrol.

“Non-compliance will be treated as unauthorised absence and call for disciplinary action under the company policy,” it further stated.

On an average, an employee in the E3 band has an experience of eight to 10 years.

‘Productivity being monitored, escalations happening’

Speaking to the website requesting anonymity, a staffer said that the management is warning people that they will be marked as leave without pay if not in office at least thrice every week.

“Productivity is being monitored closely and people are being asked to maintain eight hours of productivity at least. Escalations are happening if this is not met,” the person added.

Reporting managers to update shift schedules

The tech giant has tasked reporting managers with updating the shift schedules for employees on the ‘SMM Portal.’ Additionally, freshers undergoing training or on-the-job training must report to office on all five days.