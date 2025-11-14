‘Hey Gemini, help me edit…,’ Google Photos rolls out six AI tools you should try

Google Photos is taking photo editing to a new level with a major AI update. Users can now edit, search and manage images in the app using voice commands instead of going through complex menus. The rollout comes ahead of the festive season and introduces six AI tools that aim to simplify how users interact with their photos and videos. Google Photos has rolled out six AI tools to let users edit, search, and manage photos using natural language.

Six New AI Tools for Photo Editing

The update, available on both Android and iOS, includes the integration of the Nano Banana AI model. Users can tap “Help me edit” and describe their desired edits in plain language, whether it’s adjusting lighting, changing styles, or swapping backgrounds.

Google has also added AI-powered templates under a new “Create with AI” section. These templates let users instantly reimagine photos using predefined styles, such as professional headshots or themed shoots, without entering complex instructions.

The AI flaw correction tool enables precise edits through simple commands. Users can remove unwanted objects, open closed eyes, or adjust expressions by typing or speaking instructions like “Remove sunglasses” or “Make them smile.”

Improved Search and Interaction

The new Ask Photos feature allows users to search their library using natural language. This tool supports over 100 countries and 17 languages, making it easy to locate photos with queries like “Show me all pictures of my cat wearing a Christmas hat from 2022.”

Dedicated “Ask” Button

Furthermore, a new Ask button acts as a hub to start conversations with AI. Users can request edits, locate specific images, or explore related moments across their collection using text or voice commands.

Lastly, iPhone and iPad users in the US can now edit photos using text or voice prompts. The redesigned iOS editor supports gesture-based commands and one-tap suggestions, streamlining the editing process for mobile users.