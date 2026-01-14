Hisense X7 Pro launched: A 27-inch smart display that you can roll anywhere - All details

Hisense X7 Pro, a 27-inch movable smart display, has been launched in China. The company has set the launch price of the Hisense X7 Pro smart display at 5,798 yuan (roughly Rs. 74,979). Customers can now place pre-orders through JD.com. While Hisense has not released a full specification sheet, it has confirmed that the display will be available in several colour options, including Cloud Mist White, Sky Blue, Sprout Green, Aurora Purple, and Peach Pink. Hisense launched the X7 Pro, a 27-inch movable smart display with a 14-hour battery and AI features.

Hisense X7 Pro: Specifications and Features

The Hisense X7 Pro features a 27-inch screen designed to reduce glare and support extended viewing. The company presents the device as a multi-purpose screen that users can adapt for different needs at home. Users can set it up as a television, an online learning screen, a fitness training display, a karaoke system, or a general display for media and work tasks. Hisense also claims that the screen supports viewing from a distance, which allows multiple people to watch content together in shared spaces.

Hisense X7 Pro is equipped with a built-in 15,000mAh battery. According to the company, this battery can power the display for up to 14 hours on a single charge. The screen mounts onto a stand with wheels, which allows users to move it between rooms without connecting it to a power outlet each time.

Under the bonnet, the Hisense X7 Pro is powered by an octa-core processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. This setup allows users to run several applications, store offline content, and access system features without interruption. The display also supports direct connections to gaming consoles and enables wireless screen sharing from smartphones and other compatible devices through multi-screen interaction.

Furthermore, the system also includes AI-based features that track body movement and recognise skeletal points during fitness sessions. Hisense claims that these tools help guide users during home workouts by monitoring movement and posture. The display can also function as a fitness mirror when paired with supported training content.

For entertainment, Hisense has added audio modes designed for singing and spoken content. The built-in speakers support home karaoke use without the need for external equipment. The X7 Pro measures 630 × 430 × 1326 mm and weighs 16.7 kg, making it suitable for indoor movement while remaining stable during use.