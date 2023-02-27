Hogwarts Legacy works its magic, sells 12 million copies in 2 weeks of release

The wizarding world is alive and well, as Hogwarts Legacy, the new video game set in the magical realm, has sold over 12 million copies in just two weeks, generating a whopping $850 million in sales, according to Warner Bros. Games.

But the game's success has not been without controversy, as fans and critics alike have been engaged in heated discussions surrounding J.K. Rowling's comments on gender identity issues. Some have even called for a boycott of the game, which the author was not involved in creating.

Despite this, Hogwarts Legacy quickly became a hit, with over one million concurrent viewers on the streaming site Twitch. However, some streamers refused to play it and certain gaming websites refused to review it.

Nevertheless, the game's success has been a massive triumph for Warner Bros. Games, which has published games in blockbuster franchises like Batman: Arkham and Mortal Kombat.

Joost van Dreunen, a gaming investor and New York University professor, called the sales numbers a "massive success," putting the game in the same league as other popular franchises like Call of Duty and Grand Theft Auto.

While the controversy surrounding Rowling's views on transgender people continues to simmer, the game's developer, Avalanche Software, has sought to stay neutral on the matter. However, fans have noticed that one of the side characters in the game is transgender, leading to speculation about the developer's intentions.

Despite the controversy, Hogwarts Legacy has proven to be a massive success, and fans of the wizarding world can look forward to playing it on various platforms, including the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, later this year.