Honor X7c 5G mobile with 50MP camera and 5200mAh battery launched in India under 15000

Honor has expanded its smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the Honor X7c 5G. With the launch, the company aims to attract buyers in the budget segment with features such as a 50MP rear camera, a 5200mAh battery, and a large display. Let’s take a closer look at what this new smartphone has in store for you. Honor X7c 5G mobile with 5200mAh battery, 6.8-inch display and 50MP camera launched in India. (Honor)

Honor X7c 5G Mobile: Price and Availability

The Honor X7c 5G is priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. It comes in two colour options: Forest Green and Moonlight White. The device will be available for purchase starting from 20 August 2025 at 12 PM.

Honor X7c 5G Mobile: Specifications and Features

The Honor X7c 5G features a 6.8-inch display with a 20.1:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels. The display is protected by Aluminosilicate glass and supports 16.7 million colours. For photography, the device comes with a dual rear camera setup including a 50MP main lens with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 and also supports 8x digital zoom. It also has a 5MP camera on the front for selfies and video calling.

Under the hood, the Honor X7c 5G os powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset coupled with an Adreno 613 GPU. It comes with 16GB RAM (including virtual expansion) and 256GB of onboard storage. On the software side, the device runs on MagicOS 8.0, based on Android 14.

Furthermore, the device houses a 5200mAh battery with 35W fast charging support. According to the company, the device offers up to 24 hours of online streaming, 18 hours of short video playback, 59 hours of music listening, and 46 hours of voice calls. In addition to it, there’s an ultra-power-saving mode that allows 2% battery to last for up to 75 minutes of continuous calling, claims the company.

Moreover, the smartphone is equipped with dual stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a high-volume mode. It also includes several smart features, such as Honor Magic Capsule and Three-Finger Swipe Down for quick multitasking.