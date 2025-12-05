How to connect friends to your WiFi without telling them the password

You may have hosted guests and faced the familiar moment when someone asks for your WiFi password. The search for the right characters, the risk of typing errors, and the concern about revealing a private password can slow things down. Modern smartphones and routers now offer simple ways to share access without handing over the actual password. These tools help users connect quickly while keeping the network secure. Here are five clear steps to share WiFi without giving the password. Here’s how you can share WiFi with friends with these five built-in phone tools without revealing your password.(Pexels)

1. Use your phone’s built-in WiFi sharing option

Most smartphones allow users to share WiFi directly from the settings. Android phones make this process simple. When you tap the connected network name, you will see a “Share” option. The phone creates a QR code that others can scan to join the network. This removes the need to read out long passwords or check for typing mistakes.

2. Let iPhone Share the Password Automatically

Apple devices support an automatic method. If both users carry iPhones, you can allow the connection with a single tap. Keep Bluetooth on and open WiFi settings. When your friend selects your network, a message appears on your screen asking if you want to share access. Tap “Share,” and the phone completes the connection without revealing the password.

3. Create a QR Code for Older Devices

Some mobile phones cannot use the built-in QR code feature. In such cases, you can generate a WiFi QR code manually. Several free apps and websites let you create one by entering the network name and password once. You can save this code and let visitors scan it whenever they need connectivity. This avoids repeated sharing of the password.

4. Share Access Via a Guest Network

Many routers include a guest network option. This creates a separate connection for visitors, keeping your main devices and files separate. You can share only the guest network details and protect your primary password. It is a practical option for households that often host visitors.

5. Turn on Temporary Hotspot Sharing

If you prefer not to allow anyone onto your home network, a temporary mobile hotspot is another choice. You can set a simple password, share it verbally, and turn the hotspot off once your friend is done. This keeps your WiFi private while still helping someone connect for a short period.