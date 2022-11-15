How to easily record WhatsApp calls on Android and iPhone

WhatsApp offers several features to connect with friends, family and even workplace people. Covid-19 has radically changed the way we interact with each other. Now virtual space has encroached more of our life as most of our work has shifted to this medium.

To support these needs, WhatsApp has the feature of voice and video calling. It is comes very handy in personal as well as professional work. However, one tool lacking is call recording not offered built-in in the app. If you want to record a WhatsApp call, then you have to use third party apps. Here, we have illustrated, how can you easily record WhatsApp calls on Android and iOS devices.

How to record WhatsApp calls on Android devices

Step 1: Download Cube Call app from Google Play Store.

Step 2: Once the app is downloaded and installed, open WhatsApp on the Android smartphone.

Step 3: Now in WhatsApp there will be Cube Call's widget visible when you make or receive a call.

Step 4: If the widget is not visible, open the Cube Call app and tap Force VoIP for the voice key.

Step 5: After doing this process, the app will automatically record WhatsApp voice call. The recordings can be found saved in internal memory.

How to record WhatsApp call on iPhone

It is bit difficult to record WhatsApp calls on iPhone because no such app is there which allows iPhone users to record the calls. However, even in the absence of any such app, there is a way round through which you can record WhatsApp calls on iPhone. But it requires Mac computer. Follow these steps.

Step 1: Download Quick Time application on Mac computer.

Step 2: Connect iPhone to Mac and open Quick Time app.

Step 3: After the app is launched, open the File option. There select the New Audio Recording option.

Step 4: Now you have to choose the iPhone in the option and click on the Record button in Quick Time app.

Step 5: After this make WhatsApp call from iPhone and tap on the add user icon.

Step 6: After this, WhatsApp call will automatically start recording. You can access the recorded call in the Mac.

