How to transfer iPhone data to PC: 3 easy methods you need to know

We all are aware of Apple’s strict security measures to protect user privacy. However, the major pain point of Apple security services comes with transferring or accessing data from one device to another. While Apple's commitment to user privacy is praiseworthy, users find it very confusing to transfer data such as photos, files, and others from their iPhones to PCs, since there are very limited ways and it is quite a tedious and time-consuming task. However, transferring data has become hassle-free over time as Apple has provided iPhone users with several secure means to seamlessly transfer iPhone data to a PC. Know about the top 3 easy months of iPhone data sharing. Here’s how to transfer iPhone data to PC in 3 ways.(Apple)

Also read: iPhone users, you can now use Microsoft’s AirDrop rival to quickly share files with Windows PCs

3 easy methods to transfer iPhone data to a PC

Transfer data to to PC using iCloud

Step 1: Download the iCloud on the PC

Step 2: Go to the iCloud app on your iPhone and select all the files, photos, documents, etc which are to be transferred.

Step 3: Now, simply upload the selected files on iCloud. These will be securely saved in the iCloud Drive.

Step 4: On the PC, open the iCloud app and Log in to your iCloud account using your Apple Account credentials.

Step 5: Select the newly uploaded file and click on the download button available in the upper right corner.

Note that a similar process can be followed with the version on iCloud.

Also read: I used Visual Intelligence on iPhone 16 Pro—Here’s how it went

2. Transfer files to PC with iTunes

Before getting started with the step-by-step process, Make sure to download the iTunes app on your PC and organise all the files in one folder on your iPhone for easy data transfer. Now, check how to transfer iPhone data to a PC.

Step 1: First, connect your iPhone and PC using a USB cable.

Step 2: Go to the iTunes app on your PC.

Step 3: Tap on “Devices” in the top left corner and select the file type such as photos, music, etc.

Step 4: Simply click "Sync," and tap on the selected data and apply the changes. The selected data will be stored in iTunes.

Also read: Beware, iPhone and Android users! Dangerous Pegasus spyware now affecting common users too

3. Transfer iPhone data to PC via Bluetooth

Step 1: On your PC, go to Settings and locate Connections and enable Bluetooth to make it discoverable.

Step 2: On iPhone, go to the control panel and turn on the Bluetooth.

Step 3: Now, long-press the Bluetooth icon on your iPhone and locate your PC name and pair the devices.

Step 4: Now, select all the files, photos, videos, etc which are to be shared on the PC.

Step 5: Now select the Bluetooth icon and a pop-up will appear on the PC, approve the sharing and it will be seamlessly transferred.