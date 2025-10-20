How to turn a retired Windows laptop into a Chromebook for free

When Windows 10 reaches its end of support, many laptops will lose regular updates and security protection. But that doesn’t mean they have to be discarded. Instead of storing your old PC away, you can turn it into a Chromebook by installing ChromeOS Flex, a version of Google’s Chrome operating system built for older computers. This process gives your laptop a fresh, browser-based life, ideal for everyday tasks like browsing, writing, or streaming. How to turn your old Windows 10 laptop into a fast, web-based Chromebook using ChromeOS Flex.

What You Need

Before you start, gather these essentials:

A Windows 10 laptop

A USB drive or SD card with at least 8GB of storage

A reliable internet connection

A Google account

Step 1: Prepare Your Laptop

If your system isn’t eligible for a Windows 11 upgrade or you prefer switching, prepare it for ChromeOS Flex. You can either test ChromeOS Flex directly from a USB drive, allowing you to return to Windows anytime, or install it permanently. Google lists compatible models on its official site, but even unsupported systems often work fine. Back up all files before you begin.

Step 2: Install Chromebook Recovery Utility

Open Google Chrome on your Windows laptop and install the Chromebook Recovery Utility extension. Once added, click the puzzle icon near the address bar and launch the tool. Select Get started, then when prompted, choose Select a model from a list. Under “Manufacturer,” pick Google ChromeOS Flex, and under “Product,” select ChromeOS Flex.

Step 3: Create the Bootable Drive

Insert your USB drive and select it from the list in the Recovery Utility. Choose the Stable ChromeOS Flex build, then click Create Now. The utility will prepare the installation drive, this might take several minutes. When complete, remove the USB drive safely.

Step 4: Boot ChromeOS Flex

Insert the ChromeOS Flex USB drive into your Windows laptop and restart it. If it doesn’t boot automatically, enter the BIOS setup (usually by pressing keys like F2, F12, or DEL during startup). Change the boot order to prioritize the USB drive, save the settings, and restart.

Step 5: Try ChromeOS Flex

Once ChromeOS Flex loads, you’ll get two choices: Try it first or Install it. It’s better to test it initially. Connect to Wi-Fi, sign in with your Google account, and explore the system. Check whether the touchpad, sound, and Wi-Fi work smoothly. Some small lags during this stage might disappear after full installation.

Step 6: Backup Before Installing

If the test works fine, you can move forward with the installation. Keep in mind that this step will erase your Windows data completely. If there’s anything important left, restart your system without the USB drive to return to Windows and back up your data.

Step 7: Install ChromeOS Flex

Reinsert the USB drive, restart your laptop, and select Install ChromeOS Flex. Follow the on-screen instructions, reconnect to Wi-Fi, and sign in again with your Google account. After installation, your laptop will reboot as a Chromebook powered by ChromeOS.

Step 8: Erase the USB Drive

Once installation is done, you can reuse your USB drive. Open the Chromebook Recovery Utility again, click the settings icon, and choose Erase recovery media. Select your USB drive and confirm to format it.

How ChromeOS Differs from Windows

ChromeOS is built mainly around the Chrome browser. It focuses on web-based activities rather than local software installations. It doesn’t support heavy applications or games, but it runs efficiently for online work, document editing, and media streaming.

By installing ChromeOS Flex, your old Windows 10 laptop gains a second life, simple, lightweight, and ready for everyday use.