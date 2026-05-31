I always wondered if a tablet could really replace a laptop; the OnePlus Pad 4 answered it for me

For years, tech brands have promised that a tablet can replace your laptop. Yet, time and time again, we have been burned by cramped mobile displays, underpowered mobile processors, and operating systems that feel like oversized smartphones. OnePlus Pad 4 review: Everything you need to know before buying this tablet. (Aishwarya Faraswal - HT) By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less The OnePlus Pad 4 arrives with the boldest claim yet: to completely dissolve the boundary between a tablet and a desktop setup. Armed with a desktop-class processor and a massive footprint, this device starts at ₹59,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration, moving up to ₹64,999 for the 12GB RAM and 512GB model. But can it truly handle your daily workday? I swapped out my trusty laptop, committed fully to this ultra-slim machine for a week, and discovered exactly where it shines, and exactly where it falls short. Check out the OnePlus Pad 4 here

Design and first impressions: Elegantly sleek, but there’s a catch The absolute first thing that struck me when unboxing the OnePlus Pad 4 was its striking physical appearance. It is exceptionally shiny, modern, and sleek. Tablets in this size bracket usually feel like heavy, unwieldy television screens, but OnePlus managed to squeeze this entire device into an impossibly thin 5.94 mm chassis. My device came in the Dune Glow colorway, and it is stunning. It is a warm, luminuous, hue that provides a trendy, refreshing shift away from the boring, industrial blacks and greys that dominate the tech world. The unboxing Inside the box, OnePlus supplies the Pad 4 itself, a data manual, a Type-C cable, and a massive 80W SUPERVOOC Power Adapte which is a huge win at a time when major brands love deleting the charger from your packaging. However, looking through the box, I was deeply disappointed to find no included folio case. For a premium tablet costing ₹59,999, this felt like a major omission that negatively impacts the out-of-the-box user experience. Because the metal unibody is so thin and smooth, it feels incredibly slippery in the hand. Furthermore, a tablet of this size simply cannot be used safely without a cover. Holding a 13.2-inch slab for extended video streaming or reading becomes tiring very quickly; it absolutely requires two hands to operate safely. Without a folio case included to stand it up on a table, you are forced to spend an additional ₹2,999 right away just to comfortably consume content. The 13.2-inch display & audio: An immersive feast for the eyes Once you manage to prop it up, the 33.53 cm (13.2-inch) display is visually breathtaking. The sheer scale of the screen immediately grabs your attention. From a technical standpoint, OnePlus has packed this panel with a 3.4K True Colour resolution (3392*2400) and a razor-sharp density of 315 PPI. Visuals are incredibly vivid, boasting a 12-bit color depth and 98% DCI-P3 coverage, which makes colors pop with striking accuracy. Moving across the user interface feels unbelievably fluid because the display features an adaptive refresh rate of up to 144Hz paired with a blazing 540Hz touch sampling rate. Whether I was scrolling through image-heavy social media feeds or streaming high-definition shows, the experience was cinema-level. The spectacular visual presentation is complemented beautifully by an elite 8-speaker surround sound system. The audio quality is deep, loud, and spatially expansive. It easily fills a large room with rich sound, eliminating any need to connect an external Bluetooth speaker when watching movies or shows.

OnePlus Pad 4 review: Display (streaming the Champions League final match) (Aishwarya Faraswal - HT)

Daily usage and creative navigation The Stylo Pro Advantage Navigating through the system is smooth and highly intuitive. Because the display is so vast, using standard finger gestures can sometimes feel like a stretch. This is where the OnePlus Stylo Pro completely changes the dynamic. Using the stylus makes navigating the interface incredibly easy and natural, allowing me to glide through settings and files without constantly smudging the giant pane of glass. Software layout and creative freedom The software ecosystem, powered by OxygenOS 16.0, handles this massive canvas beautifully. The built-in multi-window and split-screen features allowed me to run more than one app simultaneously without any performance lag. My Favorite App: I found myself spending hours inside the native Notes application. OnePlus optimised this perfectly for the Stylo Pro: you can effortlessly write handwritten notes, watch the software instantly convert your handwriting into clean digital text, and simultaneously doodle or sketch out diagrams on the side. It is incredibly fluid, making it a fantastic tool for workplace brainstorming, and it's intuitive enough that kids will absolutely love it for digital drawing. The laptop replacement experiment: Workstations vs travel reality This brings us to the ultimate question: Can it successfully replace a traditional laptop workflow? The hardware performance under the hood is an absolute monster. The tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform, featuring an 8-core Qualcomm Oryon CPU clocked at an astonishing 4.608GHz, supported by flagship LPDDR5X RAM and lightning-fast UFS 4.1 storage. The raw processing speed is undeniable; apps launch instantly, and the system refuses to slow down. The keyboard conundrum However, your real-world productivity is entirely limited by your accessories. Working on a screen this large without a physical keyboard is practically impossible. Trying to type out an email using a giant on-screen virtual keyboard is slow, tiring, and highly inefficient. Because a dedicated keyboard isn't bundled with the tablet, I had to connect an external compatible Bluetooth keyboard and mouse to the setup. The moment those peripherals were connected, the magic happened: everything ran incredibly smooth. The workstation experience If you have a dedicated desk setup or a stationary home-office environment, working on the OnePlus Pad 4 feels fantastic. I was able to manage complex web browsers, edit documents, and handle multi-app communication chains exactly like I do on my traditional laptop. The travel nightmare: The major trade-off arrives when you step away from your desk. If you need to travel or work on the move, you suddenly have to pack two additional independent devices (your separate keyboard and mouse) just to maintain your efficiency. Unlike a laptop that closes into a single unit, travelling with this unbundled setup feels clunky and compromises true on-the-go portability. Battery endurance: Built to last the distance Where this tablet leaves traditional laptops in the dust is its spectacular power management. It features a massive 13,380 mAh battery, the largest ever fitted inside a OnePlus mobile device. Backed by the power efficiency of the 3nm Snapdragon chip, the tablet easily delivers up to 20 hours of continuous video playback. During my heavy workdays filled with word processing, content consumption, and aggressive multitasking, the battery consistently cruised through multiple days without requiring a trip to the wall outlet. And when it finally runs low, the bundled 80W SUPERVOOC charger replenishes that massive cell in a little over an hour. More OnePlus pads for you

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