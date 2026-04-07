I used the Samsung Galaxy A37 priced at ₹49,999 — Reliable for sure, but is it the smartest pick right now?

After using the Samsung A37 one thing I truly understood is that the A-Series isn’t what it used to be. Samsung Galaxy A37 review— Here’s what surprised me the most. (Aishwarya Faraswal - HT) By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less There was a time when picking a Galaxy A3x phone was almost a no-brainer. You spent around ₹30,000, got a dependable Samsung device, and moved on. It wasn’t flashy, but it worked, and that was enough. The Galaxy A37 changes that comfort zone. With prices now starting at ₹41,999 and going up to ₹52,999, this is no longer a casual mid-range buy. It’s sitting right at the edge of premium territory, where buyers start asking tougher questions about the performance, cameras, and overall value. And that’s where things get interesting. Because the Galaxy A37 doesn’t try to reinvent the formula. Instead, it doubles down on what Samsung has always done well: consistency, familiarity, and long-term reliability. The only difference is now you’re paying a lot more for it. Check out the Samsung Galaxy A37 on Amazon

Let's break up the points I discovered. Samsung Galaxy A37 review Samsung Galaxy A37 design and Build Samsung hasn’t taken any risks with the design, and honestly, that works in its favour. The Galaxy A37 looks clean, minimal, and very much in line with the brand’s flagship S-series language. It doesn’t try to stand out with flashy patterns or bold colours. Instead, it leans into a more mature, understated aesthetic. In hand, the phone feels slim and well-balanced. At around 7.4mm, it’s comfortable to hold and doesn’t feel bulky even during longer use. The edges are slightly softened, which makes a noticeable difference when you’re using it without a case. The glass back (protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+) adds a premium touch, though the glossy finish can be a fingerprint magnet, especially on darker variants. Lighter colours handle this better. Samsung has stuck with a polycarbonate frame instead of metal, but it doesn’t feel like a compromise. If anything, it helps keep the weight manageable while still feeling sturdy. The addition of IP68 water and dust resistance is a welcome upgrade and adds to the overall sense of durability. It may not be the most exciting design out there, but it feels refined — and more importantly, dependable. Display: Still one of the best in the segment Samsung rarely gets its displays wrong, and the Galaxy A37 is no exception. The 6.7-inch AMOLED panel is easily one of the highlights of this phone. Colours look vibrant without going overboard, blacks are deep, and the overall viewing experience feels rich and immersive. The 120Hz refresh rate keeps everything smooth, whether you’re scrolling through apps or just navigating the UI. More importantly, the brightness levels hold up well in real-world conditions. Even under harsh sunlight, the screen remains readable — something that matters far more than peak brightness numbers on paper. Watching videos, browsing Instagram, or even just reading articles feels genuinely enjoyable on this display. The stereo speakers complement the experience nicely, adding enough volume and clarity for casual media consumption. If display quality is high on your priority list, the A37 delivers without question.

Samsung Galaxy A37: Display (Aishwarya Faraswal - HT)

Performance: Mostly smooth, but might not be built for power users On paper, the Exynos 1480 might not look like the most exciting chipset in this price range. And to be fair, it isn’t. But real-world usage tells a slightly more balanced story. For everyday tasks, calls, social media, browsing, navigation, the Galaxy A37 feels smooth and responsive. Apps open quickly, animations are fluid, and multitasking is handled without much trouble. It’s only when you start pushing the phone harder that the limitations become noticeable. That said, what the A37 lacks in raw power, it makes up for in consistency. It doesn’t stutter unexpectedly or feel unstable, and for a lot of users, that reliability matters more than benchmark scores. Software and AI: Familiar, with some useful additions Samsung’s One UI continues to be one of the most polished Android experiences out there, and the Galaxy A37 benefits from that maturity. The interface is clean, intuitive, and easy to get used to — especially if you’ve used a Samsung phone before. Everything feels where it should be, and the overall experience is stable. What’s new this time is the push towards AI-driven features. Tools like Circle to Search, improved voice commands, and live transcription add a layer of convenience to daily use. These aren’t groundbreaking features, but they’re practical, and that’s what makes them useful. The updated voice assistant, in particular, feels more responsive and better at handling basic commands. It’s not trying to compete with full-fledged AI assistants, but for everyday tasks, it works well. Another big plus is Samsung’s long-term software support. With up to six years of updates promised, the A37 feels like a safer investment compared to many competitors in this space.

Samsung Galaxy A37: Circle to Search (Aishwarya Faraswal - HT)

Cameras: One word - Consistent The camera setup on the Galaxy A37 feels familiar, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. The 50MP primary sensor does most of the heavy lifting, and it does it reliably. In good lighting, photos come out sharp, with good detail and pleasing colours. Samsung’s colour science leans slightly punchy, but it rarely feels unnatural. Dynamic range is handled well, especially in tricky lighting conditions. The camera manages to retain details in both highlights and shadows without overprocessing the image. Portrait shots are generally good, though edge detection can be slightly inconsistent at times. Low-light performance is decent. The phone doesn’t try to artificially brighten everything, which helps maintain a more natural look, but you will notice some noise in darker scenes. The ultra-wide camera, however, feels average for the price. It works fine in daylight, but the drop in detail compared to the main sensor is noticeable, especially in low light. On the front, the selfie camera performs well, capturing natural skin tones without excessive sharpening. Overall, the camera system isn’t trying to impress, it’s trying to be dependable. And for the most part, it succeeds.

Samsung Galaxy A37: Rear camera sample (Aishwarya Faraswal - HT)

Samsung Galaxy A37: Front camera and rear camera sample. (Aishwarya Faraswal - HT)