I can't believe there's a 65% discount on top-rated wet and dry vacuum cleaners on Amazon right now!
I know how exhausting daily cleaning can feel, which is why this caught my eye—Amazon is offering up to 65% off top-rated wet and dry vacuum cleaners right now.
Our Picks
Highest discount
Best lightweight vacuum
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
INALSA Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner 350W|28KPA Suction|Digital Touch Display|3 Speed Control|Flexible 180°Rotation|Motorised Big Turbo Brush &LED Light|1000 ML Dust Tank|3 Layer filteration,Ozoy FlexView Details
₹12,999
Highest discountDREAME Mova J30 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, 24K Pa Powerful Suction, 7x2500 mAh Battery, 60 Minutes Running Time, Folding Tube for Corner Cleaning, 0.5 LitreView Details
₹9,999
BISSELL CrossWave HF2 | Wet & Dry Hard Floor Cleaner | Vacuums & Mops in One Step | Dual-Tank System | Self-Cleaning Cycle | 2-Year WarrantyView Details
₹14,990
Best lightweight vacuumDreame K10 Pro Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner, Light Weight Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with 15Kpa Suction Power, Enhanced Edge Cleaning, Smart Dirt Detection for Hard FloorsView Details
₹19,999
Tineco Floor ONE S5 Plus Smart Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop for Hard Floors, Removes Tough Stains & Pet Hair, Patented iLoop & Self-Cleaning Brush, 2-Year Warranty (Black)View Details
₹18,999
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
I’ve realised that keeping the house clean every day isn’t easy, especially when it comes to dust, spills, and those sudden messes we didn’t plan for. That’s exactly why wet and dry vacuum cleaners make such a big difference, they handle everything in one go and save so much time.
What genuinely surprised me is that Amazon is currently offering up to 65% off on some of the top-rated wet and dry vacuum cleaners. It feels like one of those rare moments where upgrading your cleaning routine actually makes sense financially. Whether you live in a small apartment or a busy family home, there are options that fit different needs and budgets.
With strong suction, useful attachments, and designs suited for Indian homes, these vacuums make everyday cleaning less stressful. If you’ve been waiting for the right deal, this honestly feels like it.
I genuinely like how balanced this deal feels for everyday home cleaning. At 59% off, this INALSA cordless vacuum packs strong 28KPa suction, making it effective for dry dust, light debris, and small wet messes. The cordless design, long battery life, and flexible 180° bend make it easy to clean under beds and sofas without effort. The digital touch display and three speed modes give better control, while the 1000 ml dust tank means fewer emptying breaks. For apartments and family homes, this feels like a solid, practical buy, especially at this price on Amazon.
Specifications
HIGHEST DISCOUNT
2. DREAME Mova J30 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, 24K Pa Powerful Suction, 7x2500 mAh Battery, 60 Minutes Running Time, Folding Tube for Corner Cleaning, 0.5 Litre
Our Principles
Full Transparency
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
Brand Confidence
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
At a massive 86% discount, the DREAME Mova J30 delivers powerful 24K Pa suction that easily handles everyday dust, crumbs, and pet hair. What stood out to me is the long 60-minute runtime, which is great for cleaning the whole house in one go. The folding tube is genuinely useful for corners and under furniture, and the LED light helps spot hidden dirt. For under ₹10,000 on Amazon, this feels like a smart, no-regret buy for regular home cleaning.
Specifications
If you’re tired of vacuuming first and mopping later, this one genuinely makes life easier. At a huge 79% discount, the BISSELL CrossWave HF2 vacuums and mops hard floors in a single step, saving both time and effort. The dual-tank system keeps clean and dirty water separate, which actually makes a noticeable difference in results. Being corded, it delivers consistent power without battery worries. At this price on Amazon, it’s a solid choice for homes with tiled, wooden, or laminate floors.
Specifications
BEST LIGHTWEIGHT VACUUM
4. Dreame K10 Pro Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner, Light Weight Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with 15Kpa Suction Power, Enhanced Edge Cleaning, Smart Dirt Detection for Hard Floors
This one is clearly built for people who want proper floor care without overcomplicating things. Even with a modest 13% discount, the Dreame K10 Pro stands out for its smart wet-and-dry cleaning in one go. The 15KPa suction combined with dirt detection adjusts cleaning based on how messy the floor actually is, which feels genuinely useful.
I also like how lightweight and self-propelled it feels while cleaning edges and corners. For hard floors and daily maintenance, this is a premium, fuss-free option available on Amazon.
Specifications
If you deal with frequent spills, pet hair, or sticky stains, this one honestly feels worth the hype. With a solid 62% discount, the Tineco Floor ONE S5 Plus vacuums and mops in a single pass, which saves serious time. What I really like is the iLoop smart sensor, it automatically adjusts suction and water flow based on how dirty the floor is.
The self-cleaning brush and separate clean/dirty water system keep things hygienic. At this price on Amazon, it’s a premium hard-floor cleaner that feels genuinely smart.
Specifications
This one feels like a proper all-in-one floor cleaner, especially at a big 70% discount. The ILIFE W90 Pro handles vacuuming, mopping, and washing in a single go, which is great for daily spills and kitchen messes. I like the dual-tank setup—it uses fresh water every time, so floors actually feel cleaner. The one-click self-cleaning saves effort, and the LED display keeps things clear and simple. For hard floors, this is a value-packed deal right now on Amazon.
Specifications
If you have carpets, sofas, or frequent spills, this one makes a lot of sense. With a 43% discount, the AGARO Elite is designed for deep carpet cleaning while also working as a wet and dry vacuum. The 13.5 kPa suction paired with dual rolling brushes helps lift embedded dirt and stains, which is great for homes with kids or pets. I also like the 2-in-1 handheld upholstery cleaner, it’s handy for sofas and spot stains. At this price on Amazon, it’s a practical choice for deeper cleaning needs.
Specifications
This one is meant for quick, everyday floor cleaning without too much effort. With a 68% discount, the Acerpure cordless cleaner sweeps, sprays, and mops in one go, which is useful for daily dust and light spills. I like the twin-tank design that keeps clean and dirty water separate, and the self-cleaning dock is a nice touch for hygiene. The smart touch control and LED display make it easy to use, even for first-time buyers. At this price on Amazon, it’s a decent option for regular hard-floor maintenance.
Specifications
Similar stories for you
Pet hair everywhere? I checked out around 30 vacuum cleaners, but these 8 are worth a closer look
How to know if a robot vacuum cleaner works well: 5 things to check and 5 top models that tick them all
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAishwarya Faraswal
Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.Read More