I checked the Amazon Republic Day Sale one last time and saw these dash cams at up to 50% off
Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026 ends today, and here are some dash cam deals that I spotted in the last minute. Enjoy additional bank offers and cashback too!
The Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026 is wrapping up today, and last-minute browsing can sometimes throw up the best surprises. While scanning the deals before the clock runs out, I came across some solid discounts on dash cams that are worth flagging. With prices slashed by up to 50%, plus extra bank offers and cashback, this is one of those moments when buying now makes more sense than waiting.
Dash cams are no longer just for long highway drives; they’re becoming everyday essentials for city traffic, parking safety, and unexpected incidents on the road. From compact models that get the basics right to feature-packed options with night recording, wide-angle lenses, and app support, there’s something for different needs and budgets.
If a dash cam has been on your list but you kept pushing it to “later,” this final day of the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026 could be your best chance to grab one without paying full price.
1. Crossbeats RoadEye Dash Cam| WiFi & APP
If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to buy a dash cam, this Amazon Republic Day Sale brings a massive 75% discount on the Crossbeats RoadEye. It records in Full HD 1080p with a wide 150° field of view and a clear 3-inch display.
Features like built-in Wi-Fi with app control, ADAS alerts, night vision using a Sony sensor, loop recording, G-sensor locking, parking monitor, and motion detection make it a strong pick among current Amazon deals.
Specifications
2. 70mai M200 HDR DashCam 3
The 70mai M200 is a solid pick from the Amazon Republic Day Sale, now available at 53% off as part of ongoing Amazon deals. Powered by the Sony STARVIS 2 IMX662 sensor, it records sharp Full HD 1080p footage with HDR, even in low light. The F1.8 large aperture and MaiColor Vivid+ imaging improve colour accuracy and exposure.
You also get Wi-Fi with app control, voice commands, G-sensor collision detection, and optional parking mode with smart power management, making it a reliable choice during the Amazon sale.
Specifications
3. REDTIGER F17 4K 3 Channel Dash Cam 5G WiFi Built-in GPS
If you want full coverage, the REDTIGER F17 stands out in the Amazon Republic Day Sale with a 49% discount under current Amazon deals. It records in 4K at the front and 1080p for rear and cabin cameras, offering near-360° protection.
Features like built-in GPS, fast 5G Wi-Fi, IR night vision, WDR/HDR, loop recording, and parking mode make it ideal for family cars and ride-hailing drivers. The free 64GB card and supercapacitor add extra value in this Amazon sale.
Specifications
4. Transcend DrivePro 550 New Dash Camera for Car
The Transcend DrivePro 550 is a premium dual-lens dash cam worth checking out during the Amazon Republic Day Sale, now available at 46% off as part of ongoing Amazon deals. It records Full HD 1080p footage using a Sony STARVIS sensor, while the rear camera with infrared LEDs ensures clear cabin recording even in low light.
Built-in Wi-Fi and GPS make it easy to access footage and track routes via the app. With an integrated display, internal battery, free 64GB card, and a solid 2-year warranty, it’s a reliable pick.
Specifications
5. Qubo Car DashCam Pro 2K QHD by Hero Group
Made in India by the Hero Group, the Qubo Car DashCam Pro is a value-packed option in the Amazon Republic Day Sale, now available at 46% off under ongoing Amazon deals. It records in sharp 2K QHD resolution with a wide-angle view, helping capture number plates and road details clearly.
You also get Wi-Fi app control, G-sensor-based emergency recording, time-lapse mode, and massive storage support of up to 1TB.
Specifications
6. 70mai A810 True 4K HDR Dual Dash Cam
For those looking for premium recording, the 70mai A810 is a standout pick in the Amazon Republic Day Sale, now available at 37% off under current Amazon deals. It delivers native True 4K HDR footage using the Sony STARVIS 2 IMX678 sensor, paired with a 150° wide-angle lens for excellent road coverage.
Built-in GPS logging, ADAS safety alerts, Wi-Fi app control, G-sensor emergency locking, and optional parking mode with motion detection and time-lapse make it a feature-rich choice during the Amazon sale.
Specifications
7. AUSHA® Dual Lens Dash Cam Full HD
If you’re looking for a budget-friendly dual-camera option, the AUSHA D1 is part of the Amazon Republic Day Sale with a 37% discount, making it one of the more affordable Amazon deals right now. It records Full HD 1080p footage from the front and rear, paired with a wide 170° front view to reduce blind spots.
Features like night vision with IR LEDs, loop recording, G-sensor emergency locking, and parking mode add everyday safety. A simple suction mount keeps installation easy during this Amazon sale.
Specifications
8. Hikvision Car Dash Camera
The Hikvision Car Dash Camera is a reliable pick from the Amazon Republic Day Sale, now available at 38% off. It records crisp Full HD 1080p footage with a wide-angle lens, helping capture everyday driving incidents clearly.
Built-in Wi-Fi allows easy app control, live view, and video sharing, while night vision and 3D noise reduction improve low-light clarity. Features like G-sensor emergency recording, loop recording, audio capture, and support for up to 128GB storage make it a practical buy during the Amazon sale.
Specifications
