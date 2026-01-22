I checked the Amazon Republic Day Sale one last time and saw these dash cams at up to 50% off

The Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026 is wrapping up today, and last-minute browsing can sometimes throw up the best surprises. While scanning the deals before the clock runs out, I came across some solid discounts on dash cams that are worth flagging. With prices slashed by up to 50%, plus extra bank offers and cashback, this is one of those moments when buying now makes more sense than waiting. dash cam deal (AI-generated) Dash cams are no longer just for long highway drives; they’re becoming everyday essentials for city traffic, parking safety, and unexpected incidents on the road. From compact models that get the basics right to feature-packed options with night recording, wide-angle lenses, and app support, there’s something for different needs and budgets. If a dash cam has been on your list but you kept pushing it to “later,” this final day of the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026 could be your best chance to grab one without paying full price. 1. Crossbeats RoadEye Dash Cam| WiFi & APP

If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to buy a dash cam, this Amazon Republic Day Sale brings a massive 75% discount on the Crossbeats RoadEye. It records in Full HD 1080p with a wide 150° field of view and a clear 3-inch display. Features like built-in Wi-Fi with app control, ADAS alerts, night vision using a Sony sensor, loop recording, G-sensor locking, parking monitor, and motion detection make it a strong pick among current Amazon deals.

Specifications Video resolution Full HD 1080p Viewing angle 150° wide angle Screen size 3-inch IPS display Connectivity Wi-Fi with mobile app support Safety features ADAS, G-sensor, parking monitor

2. 70mai M200 HDR DashCam 3

2. 70mai M200 HDR DashCam 3

The 70mai M200 is a solid pick from the Amazon Republic Day Sale, now available at 53% off as part of ongoing Amazon deals. Powered by the Sony STARVIS 2 IMX662 sensor, it records sharp Full HD 1080p footage with HDR, even in low light. The F1.8 large aperture and MaiColor Vivid+ imaging improve colour accuracy and exposure. You also get Wi-Fi with app control, voice commands, G-sensor collision detection, and optional parking mode with smart power management, making it a reliable choice during the Amazon sale.

Specifications Video resolution 1080p Full HD with HDR Sensor Sony STARVIS 2 IMX662 Aperture F1.8 large aperture Field of view 130° wide angle Storage support Up to 128GB microSD card

3. REDTIGER F17 4K 3 Channel Dash Cam 5G WiFi Built-in GPS

If you want full coverage, the REDTIGER F17 stands out in the Amazon Republic Day Sale with a 49% discount under current Amazon deals. It records in 4K at the front and 1080p for rear and cabin cameras, offering near-360° protection. Features like built-in GPS, fast 5G Wi-Fi, IR night vision, WDR/HDR, loop recording, and parking mode make it ideal for family cars and ride-hailing drivers. The free 64GB card and supercapacitor add extra value in this Amazon sale.

Specifications Camera setup 3-channel (Front + Rear + Inside) Video resolution 2160P + 1080P + 1080P Connectivity 5G Wi-Fi with app support GPS Built-in GPS tracking Field of view Up to 150° wide angle

4. Transcend DrivePro 550 New Dash Camera for Car

The Transcend DrivePro 550 is a premium dual-lens dash cam worth checking out during the Amazon Republic Day Sale, now available at 46% off as part of ongoing Amazon deals. It records Full HD 1080p footage using a Sony STARVIS sensor, while the rear camera with infrared LEDs ensures clear cabin recording even in low light. Built-in Wi-Fi and GPS make it easy to access footage and track routes via the app. With an integrated display, internal battery, free 64GB card, and a solid 2-year warranty, it’s a reliable pick.

Specifications Camera type Dual-lens (front + rear) Video resolution Full HD 1080p Sensor Sony STARVIS Connectivity Wi-Fi with built-in GPS Field of view 140° wide angle

5. Qubo Car DashCam Pro 2K QHD by Hero Group

Made in India by the Hero Group, the Qubo Car DashCam Pro is a value-packed option in the Amazon Republic Day Sale, now available at 46% off under ongoing Amazon deals. It records in sharp 2K QHD resolution with a wide-angle view, helping capture number plates and road details clearly. You also get Wi-Fi app control, G-sensor-based emergency recording, time-lapse mode, and massive storage support of up to 1TB.

Specifications Video resolution 2K QHD (1296p) Field of view 120° wide angle Storage support Up to 1TB microSD Safety features G-sensor emergency recording Connectivity Wi-Fi with Qubo Pro app

6. 70mai A810 True 4K HDR Dual Dash Cam

For those looking for premium recording, the 70mai A810 is a standout pick in the Amazon Republic Day Sale, now available at 37% off under current Amazon deals. It delivers native True 4K HDR footage using the Sony STARVIS 2 IMX678 sensor, paired with a 150° wide-angle lens for excellent road coverage. Built-in GPS logging, ADAS safety alerts, Wi-Fi app control, G-sensor emergency locking, and optional parking mode with motion detection and time-lapse make it a feature-rich choice during the Amazon sale.

Specifications Video resolution True 4K 2160p HDR Sensor Sony STARVIS 2 IMX678 Field of view 150° wide angle Safety features ADAS with G-sensor emergency lock Storage support Up to 256GB microSD

7. AUSHA® Dual Lens Dash Cam Full HD

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly dual-camera option, the AUSHA D1 is part of the Amazon Republic Day Sale with a 37% discount, making it one of the more affordable Amazon deals right now. It records Full HD 1080p footage from the front and rear, paired with a wide 170° front view to reduce blind spots. Features like night vision with IR LEDs, loop recording, G-sensor emergency locking, and parking mode add everyday safety. A simple suction mount keeps installation easy during this Amazon sale.

Specifications Camera setup Dual lens (front + rear) Video resolution Full HD 1080p Field of view 170° front wide angle Safety features G-sensor, parking monitor Storage support Up to 128GB microSD

8. Hikvision Car Dash Camera

The Hikvision Car Dash Camera is a reliable pick from the Amazon Republic Day Sale, now available at 38% off. It records crisp Full HD 1080p footage with a wide-angle lens, helping capture everyday driving incidents clearly. Built-in Wi-Fi allows easy app control, live view, and video sharing, while night vision and 3D noise reduction improve low-light clarity. Features like G-sensor emergency recording, loop recording, audio capture, and support for up to 128GB storage make it a practical buy during the Amazon sale.

Specifications Video resolution Full HD 1080p Field of view 102° (122° diagonal) Connectivity Built-in Wi-Fi with app support Safety features G-sensor, emergency recording Storage support Up to 128GB microSD card

FAQs on dashcams Are dash cams legal in India? Yes, dash cams are legal in India for personal use. The footage can also be used as supporting evidence in case of accidents or disputes. Do dash cams record all the time? Most dash cams record in a loop. When the storage is full, older clips are automatically overwritten unless they’re locked. Do dash cams work when the car is parked? Some models offer parking mode, which records movement or impact when the car is switched off, usually with a hardwire kit. Is night recording clear on dash cams? Dash cams with night vision or enhanced low-light sensors capture clearer footage after dark, especially in well-lit areas. How much storage does a dash cam need? A 64GB to 128GB microSD card is ideal for most users, depending on video resolution and driving hours.