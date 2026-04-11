I didn’t want an AI laptop at first, but here’s why I chose one as my next laptop and you should too
I was sceptical about AI laptops at first, but real-world benefits like better performance, battery life, and smart features changed my mind completely
Our Picks
Best overall
Budget friendly
Most trusted brand
Value for money
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Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best overallApple 2026 MacBook Neo 13″ Laptop with A18 Pro chip: Built for AI and Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera; IndigoView Details
₹67,900
Budget friendlyacer AspireGo14, Intel Core Ultra5 125H AI Processor,Office 2024 + M365 Basic, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, WUXGA IPS, 14.0"/35.56 cm, Win 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.5 kg, AG14-71M, Backlit KB, Premium LaptopView Details
HP OmniBook 3 AMD Ryzen AI 5 340 Next Gen AI Laptop, (16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD), Anti-Glare,15.6''/39.6cm FHD, Win11,Office24, Silver,1.7kg, FHD Camera w/Privacy Shutter, fn0007AUView Details
₹60,990
Most trusted brandApple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - SilverView Details
Value for moneyHP OmniBook 5 OLED (Previously Pavilion), Snapdragon X Processor (16GB LPDDR5x, 512GB SSD) 2K, 14''/35.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)* Office24, Silver, 1.35kg, he0014QU, Light-Weight, Next-Gen AI LaptopView Details
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Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
A few years back, when AI was still in its early stages, I avoided the idea of an AI laptop because it felt like another buzzword being pushed into devices without everyday value. For the work I do, a reliable and fast laptop was always enough and having AI embedded directly into the OS itself was meaningless to me because most AI tools which I used were online.
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
But over time, as more tools, apps, and even basic workflows started leaning into AI features, I realised I was already using it more than I thought. What changed my mind wasn’t just hype, but these features actually fit in my daily use. And that’s when the difference started to feel real.
Reasons to pick an AI laptop as your next device
|Reason
|What changed in real use
|Faster AI performance
|AI tasks like summarising, suggestions, and planning feel almost instant instead of depending on internet speed
|Quieter and cooler operation
|Laptop handles heavy workloads with less fan noise and better thermal control during long sessions
|Better battery life
|Lasts longer through a full day of mixed work without frequent charging, even with AI usage
|Time-saving AI features
|Small tools like text extraction, visual search, and quick suggestions reduce repetitive steps
|More future-ready
|Works smoothly with modern apps, browsers, and system updates that are increasingly built around AI
Apple MacBook Neo 13-inch (2026) powered by the A18 Pro chip delivers flagship-level performance with strong AI processing capabilities. Built on Apple silicon, it offers efficient multitasking, excellent battery life, and smooth macOS optimisation. The compact 13-inch display ensures portability while maintaining sharp visuals. It is ideal for productivity, creative work, and everyday usage. Apple’s ecosystem integration, premium build quality, and silent operation make it a powerful lightweight laptop for professionals and students seeking long-lasting performance.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Exceptional battery efficiency
Powerful AI and performance
Reason to avoid
Premium pricing
Limited port selection
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate smooth performance, silent operation, and long battery life. Many highlight its premium design and seamless integration with Apple devices.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it combines powerful Apple silicon performance with unmatched battery efficiency and premium build quality.
BUDGET FRIENDLY
2. acer AspireGo14, Intel Core Ultra5 125H AI Processor,Office 2024 + M365 Basic, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, WUXGA IPS, 14.0"/35.56 cm, Win 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.5 kg, AG14-71M, Backlit KB, Premium Laptop
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Acer Aspire Go 14 features Intel Core Ultra 5 125H AI processor with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, delivering smooth multitasking and efficient performance. Its WUXGA IPS display provides clear visuals, while the lightweight 1.5 kg design enhances portability. With Windows 11 and Office 2024 included, it suits productivity needs well. AI-enhanced processing ensures faster workflows, and the backlit keyboard improves usability. It is a balanced laptop for students and professionals seeking performance and value.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Strong AI-enabled processor
Lightweight and portable
Reason to avoid
Average battery life
Basic design
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like its fast performance and lightweight design. Some mention average battery backup but appreciate the overall value.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers strong performance and AI capabilities in a portable and affordable package.
HP OmniBook 3 with Ryzen AI 5 340 processor delivers next-generation AI computing with 16GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD. The 15.6-inch anti-glare display ensures comfortable viewing, while the lightweight 1.7 kg build enhances portability. It includes Windows 11 and Office 2024, making it ready for productivity tasks. The FHD camera with privacy shutter adds security. It is suitable for professionals needing reliable performance with AI enhancements and efficient multitasking capabilities.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
AI-enabled AMD processor
Good display size
Reason to avoid
Slightly heavier
Average graphics performance
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate smooth multitasking and display clarity. Some mention it is slightly bulky but performs reliably for daily tasks.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers AI-powered performance with a large display for comfortable productivity.
MOST TRUSTED BRAND
4. Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Silver
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M4, 2025) offers exceptional performance with its 10-core CPU and efficient GPU, combined with 16GB unified memory. The fanless design ensures silent operation, while macOS optimisation delivers seamless multitasking. Its Retina display provides accurate colours and sharp visuals. With excellent battery life and lightweight build, it suits students and professionals alike. The premium aluminium design and Apple ecosystem integration enhance overall usability, making it one of the most reliable ultrabooks available.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Silent fanless design
Excellent battery life
Reason to avoid
Limited upgrade options
Fewer ports
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise battery life, smooth performance, and lightweight design. Many highlight its reliability and premium feel.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers efficient performance, long battery life, and a premium lightweight design.
HP OmniBook 5 OLED features Snapdragon X processor with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB SSD, offering efficient AI-powered performance. The 14-inch 2K OLED display delivers vibrant colours and deep contrast, enhancing viewing experience. Lightweight at 1.35 kg, it is highly portable. Windows 11 with Copilot features boosts productivity, while battery efficiency is a key highlight. It suits professionals seeking a modern AI laptop with excellent display quality and portability.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Stunning OLED display
Lightweight design
Reason to avoid
ARM compatibility limitations
Performance varies for heavy apps
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love the display quality and lightweight build. Some mention app compatibility limitations due to ARM architecture.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it delivers stunning visuals and efficient AI performance in a lightweight design.
HP OmniBook 5 Copilot+ laptop powered by Ryzen AI 5 340 delivers strong AI processing with 50 TOPS capability. The large 16-inch WUXGA display enhances productivity, while 16GB LPDDR5X RAM ensures smooth multitasking. It includes Windows 11 with Copilot features and Office 2024. Despite its larger size, it remains efficient for work tasks. It suits professionals needing a bigger screen and AI-driven workflows.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Large display for productivity
Strong AI performance
Reason to avoid
Heavier build
Less portable
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate large display and performance. Some note it is slightly heavy for daily travel.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers AI-driven performance with a large screen for productivity tasks.
HP 15 with Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor delivers reliable performance with 16GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD storage. The 15.6-inch FHD IPS display provides clear visuals, while Intel Arc graphics support light creative tasks. It includes Windows 11 and Office 2024, making it suitable for work and study. The built-in AI capabilities improve efficiency in daily workflows. Its practical design and large storage capacity make it a dependable everyday laptop.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Large storage capacity
Reliable everyday performance
Reason to avoid
Average design
Moderate battery life
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate fast performance and large storage. Some mention average battery life.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers strong performance with large storage for everyday productivity.
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 powered by Intel Core Ultra 5 125H offers strong AI-enabled performance with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. The 14-inch OLED display delivers exceptional contrast and colour accuracy. Lightweight at 1.39 kg, it is ideal for portability. With Windows 11 and Office 2024 included, it supports productivity tasks efficiently. Premium build quality, sleek design, and strong display performance make it suitable for professionals and creative users.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Premium OLED display
Lightweight premium build
Reason to avoid
Higher pricing
Limited upgrade options
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise its display quality and lightweight build. Some mention premium pricing.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers premium design with OLED display and strong AI-enabled performance.
AI laptops feature comparision
|AI laptops
|Display
|Processor
|RAM
|MacBook Neo 13
|13″
|A18 Pro
|16GB
|Acer Aspire Go 14
|14″
|Ultra 5 125H
|16GB
|HP OmniBook 3
|15.6″
|Ryzen AI 5
|16GB
|MacBook Air M4
|13″
|M4
|16GB
|HP OmniBook 5 OLED
|14″ OLED
|Snapdragon X
|16GB
|HP OmniBook 5 16″
|16″
|Ryzen AI 5
|16GB
|HP 15
|15.6″
|Ultra 5 125H
|16GB
|Lenovo Yoga Slim 7
|14″ OLED
|Ultra 5 125H
|16GB
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORAmit Rahi
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More