I searched for printers for office, and these came out as the top choices in 2026
Published on: Jan 10, 2026 08:31 am IST
I searched for office printers in 2026 and shortlisted the top choices that deliver speed, reliability and efficient running costs for modern workplace printing needs.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Brother DCP-L2520D Automatic Duplex Laser Printer with 30 Pages Per Minute Print Speed, Multifunction (Print Scan Copy), 2 in 1 (ID) Copy Button, LCD Display, 32 MB Memory, 250 Sheet Paper Tray, USB View Details
|
₹17,399
|
|
|
HP Laserjet Tank MFP 2606sdw, Wireless, Print, Copy, Scan, 40-Sheet ADF, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Ethernet, Bluetooth LE, Up to 22 ppm, 250-sheet Input Tray, 1-Year Warranty, Black and White, 381U2A View Details
|
₹20,990
|
|
|
Brother Ink Tank DCP-T535DW New Launch (Print Scan Copy) WiFi Auto Duplex Printer, 128MB Memory, Print Pages Upto 15K in Black & 5K in Color Each (CMY) Get an Extra Black Ink Bottle, Free Installation View Details
|
₹16,499
|
|
|
Canon imageCLASS MF465dw - Monochrome, Duplex Wireless Laser Printer, All-in-One with Scanner, Copier, Fax, Home or Office, Auto Document Feeder, Mobile Ready, 1 Year Limited Warranty, 42 PPM, White View Details
|
₹38,850
|
|
|
Epson Ecotank L3256 Wi-Fi Multifunction Inktank Colour Printer, White View Details
|
₹13,899
|
|
|
Epson Ecotank L3266 A4 Wi-Fi, Colour All-in-One Ink Tank Printer-C11CJ66512, White View Details
|
₹15,199
|
|
View More Products