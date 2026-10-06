I swapped my gas stove for the Philips OneChef for 1 meal everyday for a week. Here’s what surprised me

And, okay, this is probably TMI, but my parents-in-law are visiting next week. I hardly get time to cook, so I figured this was my chance to see if the OneChef could help me pull off a few impressive meals without spending half my life in the kitchen. Well, the timing seems suspiciously perfect since I had a review to write and in-laws to impress.

For this review, I decided to actually cook with it instead of treating it like another air fryer sitting on my kitchen counter. I tried making the kind of food I would normally cook on the stove and realised the OneChef was capable of much more than I expected. It also made me realise there are some things a gas stove still does better.

I like my gas stove. It is predictable, familiar and, after years of cooking on it, I know exactly what I’m doing. So replacing it with a countertop cooking appliance for one meal every day sounded like a slightly unnecessary experiment. But that’s exactly what I did with the Philips OneChef.

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First impressions: How does the Philips OneChef look and feel in my kitchen? The Philips OneChef is not exactly a small countertop appliance, but it has a fairly purposeful, premium-looking design that makes its size easier to justify. The build feels solid, the cooking bowl is generously sized, and the controls are straightforward enough to use without constantly reaching for the manual. It does take up noticeable counter space, though, so you'll want to plan where it lives.

So, what did I actually cook in the Philips OneChef? My biggest rule for this experiment was simple: I wasn't going to cook something just because the OneChef could cook it. If it was something I would normally make on my gas stove, I wanted to see if the Philips could take over that job.

Over the course of my testing, I cooked chicken steak, fish, idli, steamed rice, bread rolls, paneer tikka, aloo/sabzi and dal in the OneChef. And I deliberately picked this mix because I wanted to see how it handled more than just the usual air-fryer staples.

There was grilling and roasting with chicken, fish and paneer, steaming with idli, rice cooking, baking and crisping with bread rolls, and then the more everyday Indian cooking tests with aloo/sabzi and dal.

Some were surprisingly straightforward, while others needed a little more trial and error. But that was exactly what I wanted from this experiment. I wasn't just checking if the food could be cooked. I wanted to know how much effort it took, how much I needed to monitor it, how the food turned out and, most importantly, if I would actually choose the OneChef over my gas stove the next time I made the same thing.

Because having 33 cooking functions sounds impressive, but after using them in a real kitchen, the more useful question is much simpler: how many of them will I actually use?

The first thing that surprised me about the OneChef The first surprise was that I didn't miss my gas stove as much as I thought I would.

I'm so used to standing in front of the stove, adjusting the flame, checking the food and figuring out when something is done that cooking without doing all of that felt strange initially. With the OneChef, a lot of the work happens after you have set things up and selected the right cooking mode.

I noticed this most while making chicken steak, fish and paneer tikka. Instead of constantly keeping an eye on a pan, I could get the food ready, put it into the OneChef and let the appliance handle the cooking.

The bigger surprise, though, was how quickly I started thinking about the OneChef as a cooking appliance rather than an air fryer.

Making idli, steaming rice and cooking dal are not the things I would normally associate with an air fryer. But the OneChef is designed to go well beyond air frying.

That doesn't mean every dish was automatically easier. There were occasions when I thought, *this would take two minutes on the gas stove*. And that, in itself, became one of the most interesting parts of the experiment: figuring out which meals actually benefited from moving away from the stove, and which ones didn't.

Can the Philips OneChef actually handle everyday Indian cooking? This was probably the most important part of my experiment.

It is easy for a multi-function appliance to impress you with chicken, fries, roasted vegetables or anything else that traditionally goes into an oven or air fryer. But if you're going to call something an all-in-one cooking appliance for an Indian kitchen, I think it needs to answer a much more practical question:

Can I actually cook the food I eat at home? For me, that meant testing things like dal, aloo/sabzi, rice and idli alongside the more obvious chicken, fish and paneer dishes.

And this is where the OneChef started making more sense.

The appliance isn't trying to replicate just one piece of kitchen equipment. It brings together different types of cooking, including steaming, boiling, roasting, baking and air frying. That versatility is useful when you don't want to keep switching between different appliances. But there is an important distinction here.

The OneChef can handle everyday Indian cooking, but that doesn't automatically mean it makes every Indian cooking task better than a gas stove.

There are some dishes where the ability to instantly increase, decrease or completely turn off the flame is simply more convenient. So, if you're imagining the OneChef as something that will make your gas stove completely irrelevant, I wouldn't go that far.

What worked surprisingly well during my testing? After using it for different kinds of food, I found that the OneChef made the most sense when I wanted cooking to be a little more hands-off.

The biggest wins for me were:

Less hovering over the food: Once I had set things up, I didn't have to stand in front of the appliance in the same way I normally would with a pan on the stove.

More than air frying: Chicken steak, fish, paneer tikka, idli, rice and dal gave me a much better sense of its versatility than simply testing fries or nuggets.

One appliance for different jobs: I could move between steaming, cooking, roasting and baking without pulling out a different appliance for every task.

Useful for one-meal cooking: This is where I found the concept particularly interesting. If I wanted to make one meal without turning the kitchen into a full cooking station, the OneChef was convenient.

Less of the usual stovetop mess: Some of the dishes I made were less messy than doing the same kind of cooking directly on the stove.

And then there is the obvious advantage of having a 6-litre cooking vessel and a 2,280W appliance that is designed to handle multiple cooking methods.

But I wouldn't buy it simply because the box says "33-in-1"

After actually using it, I think the more important selling point is not the number of functions. It is the fact that those functions cover very different types of cooking.

Can you really cook dal, rice and idli in the Philips OneChef? Yes. And this is exactly why I think calling the OneChef an air fryer undersells it.**

Dal, rice and idli were important tests for me because these are regular home-cooking jobs rather than “let's see what this fancy appliance can do” experiments.

The same goes for aloo/sabzi. These are the kinds of dishes where I wanted to know if the appliance could fit into a normal Indian kitchen routine rather than simply demonstrate a feature.

That also made me realise something about all-in-one appliances: versatility only matters if you actually use it.

A list of 33 cooking functions can look fantastic on paper. But if you only use three of them, the number doesn't mean much.

What matters is whether the appliance can cover enough of your regular cooking that you genuinely reach for it.

For me, the answer was yes, although not for every meal.

Where did the OneChef genuinely beat my gas stove? This is where the review gets interesting because I didn't expect to say this when I started. The OneChef was better when I wanted less active involvement in cooking.

My gas stove is excellent at giving me control. But that also means I am the control system. I have to adjust the flame, stir, check and decide when something needs more or less heat.

With the OneChef, once the cooking process was set up, I could step away instead of constantly standing over it. That was particularly useful with the chicken, fish and paneer preparations I tested.

There was also something oddly satisfying about not having the usual “Is it burning? Should I turn the flame down?” conversation happening in my head every few minutes.

And then there was the convenience of having different cooking methods in one place. If I wanted to steam something, cook something, roast something or air fry something, I didn't necessarily need to bring out separate equipment.

For a kitchen where counter space is already a constant negotiation, that matters.

Is the Philips OneChef better than an air fryer? If your only requirement is air frying, no, I wouldn't look at the OneChef that way. A dedicated air fryer is much easier to understand: you buy it to air fry. The OneChef is trying to be something much broader.

During my testing, I used it for food that wouldn't normally make it onto my air-fryer checklist, including idli, steamed rice and dal. That is what changed my perception of it.

So the more useful comparison isn't really OneChef vs air fryer.

It is: Do I want another single-purpose appliance, or do I want one countertop appliance that can take on several cooking jobs?

If you already own an air fryer that you love and use constantly, the OneChef needs to justify its place by replacing several other cooking tasks too. If you don't have multiple countertop appliances, its versatility becomes a much stronger argument.

But there were times I wanted my gas stove back And this is the part I don't want to gloss over. There were moments during the testing when I looked at the OneChef and thought: I could have just done this on the stove.

A gas stove is incredibly uncomplicated.

You put a pan on it, turn the flame on and cook. If you need more heat, you increase it. If something is cooking too quickly, you reduce it. If you need to quickly sauté something, boil something or make a small tempering, you don't need to think about which cooking programme to select.

That immediacy is difficult to beat.

The stove also makes more sense when you're cooking several things at once. A countertop appliance works particularly well when you are asking it to handle one cooking task, but an Indian meal can very quickly turn into three pans, a tadka, something boiling and someone asking, “Is the food ready?”

That is when I appreciated my gas stove again. So no, I wouldn't say the OneChef is a replacement for a gas stove for every household.

I would say it is a very capable alternative for specific kinds of everyday cooking.

How many of the 33 cooking functions did I actually use? Definitely not all 33. And honestly, I don't think most people will.

This is one of those specifications that sounds fantastic when you first hear it, but becomes less important once you actually live with the appliance.

What mattered more to me was having enough useful functions to cover the things I genuinely wanted to cook.

During my testing, that included