I was looking for the best geysers under ₹15000 and these options stood out for their elegant designs and features
Published on: Jan 03, 2026 08:00 am IST
Geysers under ₹15000 deliver reliable heating, solid safety features, and practical capacity for daily bathroom use without pushing household budgets.
BEST OVERALLAO Smith Geyser 25 Litre 5 Star Rating (BEE) | Powerful 2KW Heating | Storage Water Heater With 2X Corrosion Resistant Blue Diamond Glass Tank | Warranty: 5 Yr Tank, 2 Yr Comprehensive | HSE-SHS-025 View Details
₹8,199
|
Racold Eterno Pro Storage Water Heater (Geyser)25L-ABS Body-Corrosion Prevention with Titanium Enameled Coating,7Yrs Tank Warranty,Energy Efficient,Free Standard Installation & Pipes,BEE 4 star rating View Details
₹8,499
|
Havells Adonia R 25L Storage Water Heater(Geyser)|Color Changing Temp Sensing LED Indicator|Digital Display|Remote Control|5 Star|Warranty:7 Year on Tank |Shock safe Plug|Free Installation& Flexi Pipe View Details
₹14,330
|
VALUE FOR MONEYV-Guard Victo Plus DG Geyser 15 Litre Water Heater with Shock Prevention Module & Digital Display | BEE 5 Star Rating | Vitreous Enamel Coating | Free PAN India Installation & Connection Pipes| White View Details
₹8,849
|
Usha Aquerra DG 25 Litre 5 Star Digital Storage Water Heater with Remote (White), Wall Mounting View Details
₹9,999
|
Haier ED 25-litre Digital Storage Water Heater View Details
MODERN DESIGNHavells Otto 25 Litre Storage Water Heater(Geyser)| Temp. Sensing LED Indicator| Anti Rust Tank | With Shock Safe Plug| 5 Star|Warranty: 7 Year on Tank| Free Installation & Flexi Pipes (Silver Grey) View Details
₹12,700
|
V-Guard Pebble Shine Geyser 15 Litre Water Heater for Home with Rust-Proof ABS Body | BEE 5 Star Rating | Vitreous Enamel Tank Coating | Free PAN India Installation & Connection Pipes| White-Grape View Details
₹9,449
|
Orient Electric AQUATOR+ | 25L Storage water heater| 5 Ultra-diamond Glassline coated tank | BEE 5-star rated | 7 year tank warranty | Free Installation and Connecting Pipes View Details
Venus Splash Copper 10CU 10-Litre Storage Water Heater (Ivory, BEE Star Rating - 4 Stars) | Guarantee -10 years on Inner Tank View Details
₹13,350
