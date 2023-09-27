IIT Kanpur to host annual E-summit from October 13-15

Indian Institute of Kanpur will organise its annual ‘E-Summit’ from October 13-15 to stimulate discussion on ideas that turn issues into opportunities to revolutionise society.



Since its first edition in 2012, E-Summit continues to be a source of ingenuity and innovation and fulfills its aim to foster the entrepreneurial spirit in the wider community, the premier technical institution said in a statement.

IIT Kanpur's Entrepreneurship Cell is a group of enthusiastic students dedicated to promoting an entrepreneurial mindset within the community.



“Our goal is to cultivate a next generation of inspired individuals who are driven to innovate, take risks, shoulder social responsibility, and creatively execute their ideas. Since its founding in 2009, E-Cell has led to the founding of a multitude of IIT Kanpur startups including ShareChat, Giva, Noccarc, Trential and many others”, the IIT Kanpur statement added.

In the past, the summit has been a host to several prominent personalities including Kunal Shah (Co-Founder Cred), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder Boat), Nikhil Kamath (Co-Founder Zerodha), Mukesh Bansal (Co-Founder Myntra and Cult.fit) and many others.



UpStart finale, the flagship pitching event of Entrepreneurship Cell is held during E-Summit which has seen several startups enter into advanced funding talks with prominent Venture Capital firms.

The institution has pitched E-Summit’23 as the one-stop platform for bringing together everyone associated with the entrepreneurial ecosystem, from ideators, pitchers, VCs, mentors, and entrepreneurial enthusiasts, all under one roof for empowering ideas. The event will witness talk sessions, workshops, and competitions, each catering to a different segment of the audience.



The tech enthusiasts can learn hands-on skills with the various workshops planned: “Ethics and AI” by Google, “Building Your Online Presence” by Meta, “Supercharge Your Productivity” by Notion, “ML, App & Web Development” by Techobytes.

There are opportunities to win amazing rewards worth ₹1 lakh and E-Summit’23 goodies worth Rs. 25 lakhs.



“Participate for a chance to widen your knowledge about the startup ecosystem and a massive opportunity for enthusiasts to win various cash prizes. Startups are provided with a unique opportunity to showcase their cutting edge projects in a Startup Expo and build connections with industry specialists in a Networking Dinner”, the statement added.



If you are an investor, startup founder, govt. official, industrialist or any working professional, there are E-Summit'23 professional passes as well. Here is the link for E-Summit’23 Brochure .

