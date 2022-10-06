Home / Technology / Infinix launches Zero Ultra smartphone. Check price, features and specifications

Infinix launches Zero Ultra smartphone. Check price, features and specifications

technology
Updated on Oct 06, 2022 09:58 AM IST

The device has been priced at $520, or approximately over ₹42,000.

Infinix is a Hong Kong smartphone manufacturer.
Infinix is a Hong Kong smartphone manufacturer.
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Infinix has launched its latest smartphone, the Zero Ultra, in the global market. The product is priced at $520 (approx. 42,456; 1 USD= 82).

“The ZERO ULTRA has officially landed,” tweeted the Hong Kong smartphone manufacturer, describing the device as the company's ‘very best.’

Zero Ultra features and specifications

(1.) The smartphone has a 6.8-inch full HD+ and 3D-covered AMOLED display with 2,400*1,080 pixel resolution. The display's refresh rate is 120Hz.

(2.) Zero Ultra also has 8GB RAM and 5GB virtual RAM, which gives it total memory of 13GB. Its internal storage is 256GB.

(3.) The device features MediaTek's Helio 920 chipset as its processor. For photography, there are 3 rear cameras, each with LED flash.

(4.) For selfies, a 32MP camera is in the front. Also, there is a 200MP primary lens with a 13MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP sensor.

(5.) A 4,500mAh battery, which supports 180W thunder charging, powers Zero Ultra 5G. The battery takes just 12 minutes to fully power the phone, Infinix claims.

(6.) The device has Android-based XOS operating system (OS).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out