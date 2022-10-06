Infinix launches Zero Ultra smartphone. Check price, features and specifications

Infinix has launched its latest smartphone, the Zero Ultra, in the global market. The product is priced at $520 (approx. ₹42,456; 1 USD= ₹82).

“The ZERO ULTRA has officially landed,” tweeted the Hong Kong smartphone manufacturer, describing the device as the company's ‘very best.’

Zero Ultra features and specifications

(1.) The smartphone has a 6.8-inch full HD+ and 3D-covered AMOLED display with 2,400*1,080 pixel resolution. The display's refresh rate is 120Hz.

(2.) Zero Ultra also has 8GB RAM and 5GB virtual RAM, which gives it total memory of 13GB. Its internal storage is 256GB.

(3.) The device features MediaTek's Helio 920 chipset as its processor. For photography, there are 3 rear cameras, each with LED flash.

(4.) For selfies, a 32MP camera is in the front. Also, there is a 200MP primary lens with a 13MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP sensor.

(5.) A 4,500mAh battery, which supports 180W thunder charging, powers Zero Ultra 5G. The battery takes just 12 minutes to fully power the phone, Infinix claims.

(6.) The device has Android-based XOS operating system (OS).

