Infinix Note Edge 5G with Dimensity 7100 SoC and 6,500mAh battery launched in India

Infinix is offering an instant bank discount of Rs. 2,000 on payments made using SBI and ICICI Bank cards. After the discount, the effective prices drop to Rs. 19,999, Rs. 21,999 and Rs. 23,999, depending on the variant. The device comes in three colour options: Silk Fibre Finish, Stellar Blue and Lunar Titanium.

The Infinix Note Edge 5G comes in three storage configurations. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 21,999, the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage option costs Rs. 23,999, while the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 25,999.

Infinix has expanded its budget-friendly Note series smartphone with the launch of the Infinix Note Edge 5G in India. With the latest device, the company aims to target users who want a curved display and long battery life in a slim design. The new model goes on sale starting today across online and offline platforms.

Interested buyers can purchase the device from Flipkart, the official Infinix website and retail outlets across India. As part of the launch benefits, the company is also offering a one-time free screen replacement and extending the standard warranty to 24 months. It also offers 12 months of no-cost EMI options. Eligible users with select Jio plans can access a Google Gemini Pro subscription for 18 months at no additional cost.

Infinix Note Edge 5G: Specifications and Features The Infinix Note Edge 5G features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 3D curved design. The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate and reaches up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness. It supports 10-bit colour output and comes protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. The device carries an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance and supports wet touch input.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 processor paired with up to 8GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. For photography, Infinix Note Edge 5G includes a 50MP primary rear camera along with a secondary sensor. It supports features such as Live Photos and AI-based tools, including AI Eraser. The rear camera module includes Active Halo Lighting, which users can customise for alerts, calls and music playback. On the front, the device houses a 13MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The Infinix Note Edge 5G runs on XOS 16 based on Android 16. The company promises three years of operating system updates and five years of security patches. The software includes the Folax AI voice assistant and a dedicated One-Tap AI Button for quick access to select functions. Lastly, the device houses a 6,500mAh battery with 45W wired charging support.