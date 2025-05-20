Intel launches new AI-centric GPUs at Computex 2025 - Details here

Intel, at the ongoing Computex 2025 event, has unveiled a brand new range of GPUs, primarily intended for AI and workstation-related use cases. These include new Intel Arc Pro GPUs as well as the Intel Gaudi 3 AI accelerators. These are professional-grade GPUs, primarily designed for AI workloads and to be used in work-centre environments. Intel Arc Pro B60 and B50 are the brand's latest AI-centric GPUs.(Intel)

Alongside this, Intel has also launched its AI Assistant Builder, which happens to be open source. This is a framework for building and running AI agents on Intel-based AI PCs. It has been released on GitHub in a beta capacity.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest announcements.

Also Read: Paytm introduces option to hide specific transactions from history: Here’s how it works

New Intel Arc Pro GPUs

Intel has launched the Arc Pro B60 and Pro B50 GPUs, which are based on the Xe2 architecture. These feature Intel’s Xe Matrix Extensions (XMX) AI cores and ray tracing units, enabling high-end performance for creators, developers, and engineers.

Intel says that both GPUs are designed for today’s demanding AI inference workloads and workstation applications. The Arc Pro B60 GPU comes with 24GB of memory, while the Arc Pro B50 GPU offers 16GB of memory. Both also support multi-GPU scalability.

Intel also states that these GPUs are optimised for AEC (Architecture, Engineering, and Construction) and inference workloads.

These GPUs are compatible with both consumer and professional drivers on Windows. On Linux, they support a containerised software stack to simplify AI deployments.

New Deployment Options for Intel Gaudi 3

Intel also announced new deployment options for its Gaudi 3 AI accelerators. The Gaudi 3 PCIe cards now support AI inferencing within existing data centre server environments.

According to Intel, customers running AI models like Llama can benefit from the ability to run models ranging from Llama 3.1 8B to full-scale models like Llama 4 Scout or Maverick, thanks to the scalability of Intel’s hardware.

Intel says its Gaudi 3 Rack Scale System reference designs are built for scalability and flexibility, supporting up to 64 accelerators per rack and 8.2TB of bandwidth memory. The systems also feature a modular design to prevent vendor lock-in and utilise liquid cooling to ensure performance while keeping total cost of ownership low.

Arc Pro Series GPU Availability

Intel states that the Arc Pro B60 GPU will be sampled by board partners such as ASRock, Sparkle, Gunnir and others starting June 2025. The Arc Pro B50 GPU will be available from Intel-authorised resellers in July 2025, with broader availability expected in the second half of 2025.

MOBILE FINDER: iPhone 16 LATEST Price, Specs, And More