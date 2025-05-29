iOS 19 may give a new iPhone lock screen indicator that we have been waiting for: Details

Apple will host the 5-day annual developer's event, the WWDC 2025, in less than 2 weeks. During the keynote, the tech giant is expected to showcase the new generation operating system for iPhones, iPads, Macs, and other Apple products. As we wait for the iOS 19 update, several speculations about the update have started to circulate on the internet, giving a glimpse of what Apple may reveal. Now, in a new leak, iOS 19 is expected to include a new lock screen feature, which we have all been waiting for some time now. Reportedly, iPhone users may finally get a battery charging indicator on the lock screen, providing users with data on how much time the device will take to charge. iOS 19 is expected to bring a long-awaited UI feature; here’s what we know so far.(Apple)

iOS 19 battery charging indicator

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the upcoming iOS 19 update will likely include a battery charging indicator on the lock screen. This feature will provide users with the exact time estimate of how long it will take to charge the iPhone. Gurman said, “There…will be a lock-screen indicator showing how long it will take to charge up.” This feature has already been available on Android devices for quite some time now, and Apple will finally bring this feature to iPhone users.

While this may not sound like a major addition, it can be very useful to iPhone users as it can help users avoid overcharging, bring effective time management, foster optimal charging habits as many do not prefer to reach 100%, and much more. Therefore, the battery charging indicator could be a value addition to iOS 19 and iPhone users. It is speculated that the battery charging indicator could be a part of Live Activity, but it can also come as a new lock screen widget or simply a UI feature.

iOS 19 release: What to expect

As we get closer to the WWDC, tipsters have started finding strings of new features and updates which are expected for iOS 19. Just a few days earlier, iOS 19 was tipped to come with a “Transfer to Android” feature, which will likely allow seamless eSIM transfer from iPhone to Android. Additionally, Apple may also announce the awaited Siri upgrades, new Apple Intelligence features, and much more.

