iOS 26 update now available: Compatible iPhones, how to install, and what’s new

Apple has officially released the public beta of iOS 26, giving iPhone users a chance to experience the next-generation software ahead of its final rollout. The update brings a bold new design, Apple Intelligence features, and improvements across core apps and services. iOS 26 brings a major visual overhaul, deeper AI integration via Apple Intelligence, and significant improvements.(Apple)

iOS 26 Public Beta: Who Can Download It?

The iOS 26 public beta is available to all users enrolled in Apple’s Beta Software Program. Compatible devices include the iPhone 11 and newer, including the SE (2nd generation and later). To install it, users must sign in at beta.apple.com, enable beta updates in Settings, and download the update via the Software Update section under General settings.

Supported iPhones for iOS 26:

-iPhone 11 to iPhone 16 series (including all Pro and Plus models)

-iPhone SE (2nd gen and later)

Installation Caution: Back Up First

Apple strongly advises users not to install beta software on their primary devices. Since beta releases may contain bugs or incomplete features, users should back up their iPhones via Mac Finder or iCloud before updating. An archived backup ensures data can be restored if needed.

Key Features of iOS 26

System Redesign: The update introduces Liquid Glass, a new design language featuring translucent effects that adapt to the environment. This change appears across the Lock Screen, Home Screen, app icons, and system navigation.

Apple Intelligence Enhancements:

-Live Translation in Messages, FaceTime and Phone app

-Visual Intelligence: Ask questions about on-screen content

-Smarter Shortcuts with AI-driven suggestions

Communication Upgrades:

-The Phone app now includes Call Screening and Hold Assist

-Messages gets polls, custom chat backgrounds, and Apple Cash transfers

-Group chats now show typing indicators, and unknown senders are filtered

App Updates:

-Apple Music adds Lyrics Translation and AutoMix transitions

-Maps includes privacy-protected Visited Places and improved routing

-Wallet supports installment payments, updated boarding passes, and new integrations

-A new Games app acts as a central hub for mobile gaming

CarPlay also gets a refresh, supporting widgets, pinned conversations, and Live Activities.

Final release timeline

Apple is expected to release the final version of iOS 26 to the public in September 2025, alongside the launch of the iPhone 17 series.