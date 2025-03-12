iPhone 16 drops to 66,499 on Flipkart after price cut: Should you pick it over iPhone 16e?

It has been over five months since the iPhone 16 was released, and over time, the phone has consistently dropped in price. In fact, you can now get it for less than ₹70,000 consistently on websites like Flipkart and Amazon. This marks a significant discount compared to its MRP of ₹79,900. However, the phone is now available for even less. iPhone 16 is again available for a great deal on Flipkart.(Bloomberg)

iPhone 16 for ₹ 66,499 – How To Get This Deal?

Currently, on Flipkart, the iPhone 16 has dropped in price to ₹69,999, and this is without any offers. This means you get a direct discount of ₹9,901 compared to the launch price, which is a 12% price drop. So, even if you do not have any bank offers, this is still a great deal.

However, if you have access to a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, you can avail of an additional 5% cashback, which amounts to around ₹3,500. This brings the net effective price of the phone down to ₹66,499.

All colours are available, including Ultramarine, Teal, Pink, Black, and White. Additionally, Flipkart offers ‘minutes delivery’ depending on your location, which means you could receive the phone in just a few minutes.

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16e – Which Model Should You Pick?

Apple surprised everyone with the launch of the iPhone 16e in February. This phone shares many similarities with the iPhone 16, including the Apple A18 processor, the same 48MP main camera, and Apple Intelligence support.

However, there are key differences as well. The iPhone 16 comes with a Camera Control button, while the iPhone 16e does not. Another notable difference is Dynamic Island, which is missing on the iPhone 16e due to its traditional notch setup. You also lose out on the ultra-wide-angle lens, which is present on the iPhone 16.

Additionally, the iPhone 16e is only available in Black and White, whereas the iPhone 16 offers more vibrant options like Ultramarine and Teal.

That being said, the iPhone 16e is certainly more affordable, starting at ₹59,900 and going down to around ₹56,000–57,000 with cashback offers. So, if your budget is strictly under ₹60,000 and you are comfortable with a single-camera setup, the iPhone 16e could be a good option.

However, if you can stretch your budget by ₹6,000–7,000, we recommend going for the iPhone 16.

