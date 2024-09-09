iPhone 16 launch today: What the new generation of Apple iPhone may look like

Apple will livestream its most awaited launch event at 10:30 PM IST which is taglined as “Its Glowtime.” During the launch event, the tech giant is expected to unveil several new generation devices including the iPhone 16 series, Apple Watch Series 10, new Apple AirPods, and more. However, the main attraction of September’s Apple event would be the new generation iPhones that will include four models, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming iPhone 16 series.(Apple Hub)

If you have been waiting for this day for the entire year, then it will finally be over. Know what’s coming ahead of the Apple event 2024 and what the new iPhone 16 series will look like.

iPhone 16 series: Upgrades, performance, camera, and more

Over the past few months, the rumours about the upcoming iPhone 16 models have been circulating rapidly, revealing the design, specifications, features, and upgrades. While we have an idea about what the iPhone 16 will look like, here are all the combined leaks that you need to know before Tim Cook’s Keynote starts tonight.