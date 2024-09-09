iPhone 16 launch today: What the new generation of Apple iPhone may look like
iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max are launching today at the Apple event. Know what the new iPhones will look like.
Apple will livestream its most awaited launch event at 10:30 PM IST which is taglined as “Its Glowtime.” During the launch event, the tech giant is expected to unveil several new generation devices including the iPhone 16 series, Apple Watch Series 10, new Apple AirPods, and more. However, the main attraction of September’s Apple event would be the new generation iPhones that will include four models, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.
If you have been waiting for this day for the entire year, then it will finally be over. Know what’s coming ahead of the Apple event 2024 and what the new iPhone 16 series will look like.
iPhone 16 series: Upgrades, performance, camera, and more
Over the past few months, the rumours about the upcoming iPhone 16 models have been circulating rapidly, revealing the design, specifications, features, and upgrades. While we have an idea about what the iPhone 16 will look like, here are all the combined leaks that you need to know before Tim Cook’s Keynote starts tonight.
- In terms of design, the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to get major upgrades with vertical camera modules, new colour variants, an Action Button, and the rumoured Capture Button. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will likely retain a similar design as their predecessor, however, they’ll likely have bigger display sizes of 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch. Additionally, the Pro models will also get the Capture Button.
- For performance upgrades, Apple is rumoured to announce the new A18 series chipset. The iPhone 16 Pro models will likely get the A18 Pro chipset which is expected to be 10% faster than the A17 Pro chipset and it will likely support greater neural engines and cores. Additionally, in October, the iPhone 16 series is expected to get Apple Intelligence features with iOS 18.1 update.
- In terms of camera upgrades, the standard iPhone 16 models are expected to have similar camera features as the predecessor. However, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to get significant upgrades with a new primary camera with a Sony sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide camera and a new telephoto lens providing 5x optical zoom and 25x digital zoom capability.
- All iPhone 16 models are getting bigger and better batteries. The iPhone 16 will likely get a 3561mAh battery, the iPhone 16 Plus may get a 4006mAh batter, the iPhone 16 Pro may get a 3577mAh battery, and finally, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to get a 4676mAh battery. The Pro models may also get new battery coating for heat management.
- Lastly, the iPhone 16 models may also get a fast-charging with 40W wired charging and 20W wireless charging capabilities. Now, we will have to wait and see if all the rumoured upgrades are true.