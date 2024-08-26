iPhone 16 Pro camera specs: Know all the expected upgrades coming to Pro models

The new iPhone 16 series is expected to debut in the first half of September. As we are still waiting for the official Apple event date, tipsters speculate that the iPhone 16 launch will take place on September 10. If the claims from the tipsters are true, we only have a few days left for the launch announcement. On the other hand, several different leaks and rumours have provided us with plenty of information about the iPhone 16 series, giving us a glimpse into what will be announced. Check out the expected iPhone 16 Pro camera specs, before the launch. (Bloomberg)

Rumours suggest that the iPhone 16 series may not come with major upgrades, however, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will likely get a significant boost in terms of camera. Cameras are one of the integral aspects of why smartphone buyers prefer buying a “Pro” model iPhone. Therefore, let's have a look at what Apple has planned to announce with the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max in terms of camera upgrades.

iPhone 16 Pro camera specs (expected)

The iPhone 16 Pro is expected to get two major camera upgrades based on leaks and rumours. According to a Tech Radar report, the iPhone 16 Pro ultrawide camera sensor will be upgraded from 12MP to 48MP in terms of resolution. Additionally, the ultrawide camera sensor size may also increase to 1/2.6-inch in size. Therefore, this will allow the smartphone to attract more light and capture images with enhanced clarity in comparison to the iPhone 15 Pro.

Another iPhone 16 Pro upgrade is expected to be a new telephoto lens that may offer 5x optical zoom capabilities. This new lens is rumoured to be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, however, now it is being integrated into the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro. Therefore, it will be a major upgrade from the iPhone 15 Pro’s 3x telephoto zoom lens. However, the main and selfie cameras may remain the same as last year.

iPhone 16 Pro Max camera specs (expected)

Unlike the iPhone 16 Pro, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to get a new main camera sensor. While the resolution will remain 48MP, the sensor size will be upgraded to 1/1.14-inch. It may also get a new lens coating that is expected to reduce distortion from the images. The iPhone 16 Pro Max may also get an upgraded 48MP ultra-wide camera.

Another, major rumour about the iPhone 16 Pro Max is that the smartphone will likely get a new super telephoto camera which may be called a “tetraprism lens.” This new lens may upgrade the zooming capabilities of the iPhone from 5x to 10x or better.

However, keep in mind that the above-mentioned details about the iPhone 16 Pro model cameras are based on leaks and speculations and do not provide any surety until Apple makes an official announcement.