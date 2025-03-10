Menu Explore
Monday, Mar 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
iPhone 16 Pro drops to 1,05,355 on Amazon: How to get a discount of over 14,000

By Shaurya Sharma
Mar 10, 2025 06:29 PM IST

iPhone 16 Pro is now available around ₹1,05,000 on Amazon India. Here's how this deal works.

FAQs

iPhone 16 Pro 128 GB: 5G Mobile Phone with Camera Control, 4K 120 fps Dolby Vision and a Huge Leap in Battery Life. Works with AirPods; Desert Titanium View Details checkDetails

₹112,900

The iPhone 16 Pro has been discounted for quite a while now, but this deal might be too good to pass up. The iPhone 16 Pro is currently available for around 1,05,000 in India, and you can get this specific deal on Amazon. How? Let us explain.

iPhone 16 Pro is now available for around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,05,000.(Florence Lo/Reuters)
iPhone 16 Pro For 1,05,000: How This Deal Works

At the moment, if you visit Amazon, the 128GB model of the iPhone 16 Pro in Desert Titanium, as well as other colour options, including Natural Titanium, White Titanium, and Black Titanium, iis listed for 1,12,900.

This is already a discount from the MRP of 1,19,900, but to sweeten the deal, you need to check out using an Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card. This will give you an instant discount of 2,000, bringing the price down to 1,10,900.

Also Read: Death Stranding 2 PS5 release date announced: Cast, pricing, and pre-order details revealed

However, the real benefit lies in the cashback you receive in your Amazon Pay balance. If you are an Amazon Prime member and check out using the Amazon Credit Card, you will receive 5% cashback, which amounts to 5,545.

So, if you subtract 5,545 from 1,10,900, the final price comes down to 1,05,355, which is one of the lowest prices we have seen for the iPhone 16 Pro.

If you have been waiting for the iPhone 16 Pro to drop in price, now might be the ideal time to make your purchase.

iPhone 16 Pro: Should You Get The 128GB Model?

This specific deal applies to the 128GB model, but that does not mean other storage variants are not discounted. If you plan to capture a lot of media on your phone, we recommend opting for the 256GB model instead of the 128GB model.

After all, the iPhone 16 Pro supports features like Apple ProRes RAW recording, 4K 120FPS video, and more, so your storage could fill up quickly.

If you are considering the 256GB model, it is available for 1,22,900, and it can be discounted similarly when using the Amazon ICICI Credit Card at checkout.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Monday, March 10, 2025
