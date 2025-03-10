iPhone 16 Pro drops to 1,05,355 on Amazon: How to get a discount of over 14,000

The iPhone 16 Pro has been discounted for quite a while now, but this deal might be too good to pass up. The iPhone 16 Pro is currently available for around ₹1,05,000 in India, and you can get this specific deal on Amazon. How? Let us explain. iPhone 16 Pro is now available for around ₹ 1,05,000.(Florence Lo/Reuters)

iPhone 16 Pro For ₹ 1,05,000: How This Deal Works

At the moment, if you visit Amazon, the 128GB model of the iPhone 16 Pro in Desert Titanium, as well as other colour options, including Natural Titanium, White Titanium, and Black Titanium, iis listed for ₹1,12,900.

This is already a discount from the MRP of ₹1,19,900, but to sweeten the deal, you need to check out using an Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card. This will give you an instant discount of ₹2,000, bringing the price down to ₹1,10,900.

However, the real benefit lies in the cashback you receive in your Amazon Pay balance. If you are an Amazon Prime member and check out using the Amazon Credit Card, you will receive 5% cashback, which amounts to ₹5,545.

So, if you subtract ₹5,545 from ₹1,10,900, the final price comes down to ₹1,05,355, which is one of the lowest prices we have seen for the iPhone 16 Pro.

If you have been waiting for the iPhone 16 Pro to drop in price, now might be the ideal time to make your purchase.

iPhone 16 Pro: Should You Get The 128GB Model?

This specific deal applies to the 128GB model, but that does not mean other storage variants are not discounted. If you plan to capture a lot of media on your phone, we recommend opting for the 256GB model instead of the 128GB model.

After all, the iPhone 16 Pro supports features like Apple ProRes RAW recording, 4K 120FPS video, and more, so your storage could fill up quickly.

If you are considering the 256GB model, it is available for ₹1,22,900, and it can be discounted similarly when using the Amazon ICICI Credit Card at checkout.

