iPhone 16 Pro Max Vs iPhone 15 Pro Max—4 ‘big’ upgrades coming at Apple September event

Apple’s September 2024 event is almost here—being less than a week away—and leaks and speculation have reached a tipping point, revealing most details about Apple’s top-end iPhone 16 Pro Max. Here, let’s compare the iPhone 16 Pro Max to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, based on the likely upgrades Apple is expected to introduce, including displays, chipsets, and the addition of new hardware buttons. iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to feature more or less the same design compared to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, barring a size increase, and the addition of a 'Capture Button.'(Shaurya Sharma - HT Tech)

iPhone 16 Pro Max Will Be The Biggest iPhone To Date

For the past few years, Apple has been shipping the ‘Max’ models with 6.7-inch displays, which many find too large. This year, Apple is expected to up the ante with an even larger 6.9-inch panel. This increase in screen size means that the body of the iPhone 16 Pro Max will also be slightly larger, but this may be minimised thanks to the addition of features mentioned in the following point.

Thinner Bezels Means More Immersion

Yes, the iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro will feature even thinner bezels than the iPhone 15 Pro models, which is expected to minimise the size increase. Thinner bezels also mean that the new iPhone 16 Pro Max, with its 6.9-inch display, will offer a more immersive experience, making it excellent for content consumption.

A18 Pro Chipset To Power More AAA Experiences

While all iPhone 16 models are expected to receive A18-branded chipsets, they might differ at the hardware level, with the iPhone 16 Pro models possibly featuring the A18 Pro, similar to how the iPhone 15 Pro models come with the A17 Pro. The A18 Pro is expected to be a 3nm-based chipset, potentially offering improved thermals, efficiency, and more. Last year, we saw how a powerful chipset allowed Apple to bring AAA games like Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding to its devices.

New 48MP Ultra-Wide Camera And Capture Button To Improve The Photo-Taking Experience

While the optics may not change drastically, the iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to feature a new 48MP ultra-wide camera to enhance details in ultra-wide shots and provide better results in low-light conditions. This camera could replace the current 12MP shooter found in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 models.

This upgrade, combined with the addition of the new Capture Button, could make the iPhone 16 Pro Max a more feature-rich and refined camera experience. The Capture Button is arguably the most talked-about hardware addition for the iPhone 16 series and is expected to be available across the series, including the standard iPhone 16 models. It is anticipated to mimic a real SLR or mirrorless camera, offering haptic feedback when used and possibly allowing for a half-press to focus—just like a “real” camera.

