iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Specs, features, and more compared

The top smartphone competitor, the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has finally been launched globally, gaining much popularity in the flagship market. While the Galaxy S25 Ultra is being popularised for its AI-centric approach, the iPhone 16 Pro Max has become one of the most selling smartphones due to new AI integration, powerful chipset, and upgraded camera. If you are someone who is confused about these two popular flagship models, then we have curated an in-depth comparison between the iPhone 16 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. Therefore, know which smartphone would be a great choice for you. Check out the detailed comparison between the iPhone 16 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.(Amazon)

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Design and display

This year Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra experienced a design revamp with curved edges, a slimmer body and lighter than its predecessor. The smartphone also comes with S Pen support which makes smartphone navigation much easier. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Pro Max features a similar design as its predecessor, however, it is slightly bigger in size. Thickness-wise, both models do have much difference, but the Galaxy S25 Ultra is lighter and it weighs only 218 grams, whereas, the iPhone 16 Pro Max weighs 227 grams.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review: Almost the perfect Android flagship

For display, both devices feature a 6.9-inch display, but in terms of tech used, the S25 Ultra comes with a Dynamic LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and up to 2600nits peak brightness. Whereas, the iPhone 16 Pro Max features an LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 2000nits peak brightness and HDR10 and Dolby Vision support. Therefore, both models offer a promising viewing experience.

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Camera:

The iPhone 16 Pro Max comes with a triple camera setup that consists of a 48MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera, and a 12MP periscope telephoto lens with up to 5x optical zoom. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra features a quad camera setup that includes a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, a 50MP telephoto lens with 5x zoom, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom. Both smartphones offer top-quality camera performance.

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Performance and OS

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is powered by the A18 Pro chip built with TSMC’s 3nm process and paired with 8GB RAM. The smartphone also comes with a new thermal management system that reduces overheating. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite processor fabrication with a 3nm process and paired with 12GB RAM. While both models offer flagship performance, the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor showcases slightly better benchmark scores.

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro at under ₹1 lakh from Flipkart: Check out latest deals and offers

Now, the crucial difference between these smartphones is that they both run on different operating systems. The iPhone 16 Pro Max runs on iOS 18, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra runs on OneUI 7 based on Android 15. Both OS offers clutter-free UI and advanced features.

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Battery

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is backed by a 4685mAh battery, whereas, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with a 5000mAh battery. Both devices offer a day-long battery life, however, Samsung has a bigger battery size.