iPhone 16 Pro, Pixel 9 and more get huge price cuts in Flipkart Valentine’s Sale – Check deals

ByShaurya Sharma
Feb 13, 2025 01:10 PM IST

Looking for a flagship smartphone to gift your Valentine in 2025? Here are some top offers on Flipkart.

Valentine’s Day is almost here, and now is the ideal time to find a great gift for your loved ones. Smartphones could make for great gifts—especially if your partner doesn’t have a great phone right now. Lucky for you, Flipkart is running a Valentine’s sale, offering discounts on top flagships, including iPhones. Let us tell you about some of the best Valentine’s Day tech deals you can get.

Top flagship smartphones, including the Pixel 9 and iPhone 16 series, are available at discounted prices during Flipkart's Valentine's Day sale.(Bloomberg)
Top flagship smartphones, including the Pixel 9 and iPhone 16 series, are available at discounted prices during Flipkart's Valentine's Day sale.(Bloomberg)

iPhone 16

The iPhone 16 has been a popular choice for first-time Apple iPhone buyers and even those upgrading from iPhones like the iPhone 12 and 13. Now could be the perfect time to purchase it, as it's currently available at 69,999, down from its MRP of 79,900.

iPhone 16 Plus

The iPhone 16 Plus is currently selling for 78,999. However, Flipkart is offering an instant 5,000 discount on Bank of Baroda bank cards, bringing the final effective price down to 73,999, much lower than its MRP of 89,900.

iPhone 16 Pro

Launched at 1,19,900, the iPhone 16 Pro is now available at a much lower price during the Valentine’s sale. The phone is already discounted by 7,000, bringing it down to 1,12,900. But you can get an even better deal by combining bank offers, with select banks offering an additional 3,000 discount. This brings the final price down to 1,09,900.

Google Pixel 9

The Google Pixel 9, originally priced at 79,999, is now available for 74,999—a 5,000 price drop. You can further reduce the cost with bank offers, and five Flipkart SuperCoins can be used to apply a 4,000 coupon, bringing the final price down further. This is an excellent deal if you’re looking for a reliable Android phone with a great set of cameras, and one that will last for years to come.

