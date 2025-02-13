iPhone 16 Pro, Pixel 9 and more get huge price cuts in Flipkart Valentine’s Sale – Check deals
Looking for a flagship smartphone to gift your Valentine in 2025? Here are some top offers on Flipkart.
Valentine’s Day is almost here, and now is the ideal time to find a great gift for your loved ones. Smartphones could make for great gifts—especially if your partner doesn’t have a great phone right now. Lucky for you, Flipkart is running a Valentine’s sale, offering discounts on top flagships, including iPhones. Let us tell you about some of the best Valentine’s Day tech deals you can get.
iPhone 16
The iPhone 16 has been a popular choice for first-time Apple iPhone buyers and even those upgrading from iPhones like the iPhone 12 and 13. Now could be the perfect time to purchase it, as it's currently available at ₹69,999, down from its MRP of ₹79,900.
iPhone 16 Plus
The iPhone 16 Plus is currently selling for ₹78,999. However, Flipkart is offering an instant ₹5,000 discount on Bank of Baroda bank cards, bringing the final effective price down to ₹73,999, much lower than its MRP of ₹89,900.
iPhone 16 Pro
Launched at ₹1,19,900, the iPhone 16 Pro is now available at a much lower price during the Valentine’s sale. The phone is already discounted by ₹7,000, bringing it down to ₹1,12,900. But you can get an even better deal by combining bank offers, with select banks offering an additional ₹3,000 discount. This brings the final price down to ₹1,09,900.
Google Pixel 9
The Google Pixel 9, originally priced at ₹79,999, is now available for ₹74,999—a ₹5,000 price drop. You can further reduce the cost with bank offers, and five Flipkart SuperCoins can be used to apply a ₹4,000 coupon, bringing the final price down further. This is an excellent deal if you’re looking for a reliable Android phone with a great set of cameras, and one that will last for years to come.
