iPhone 16e gets a price cut of over 10,000 on Amazon: Check offer

If you missed buying the iPhone 16e during the recent Amazon sale, now is another opportunity to get the phone for under ₹50,000. The phone is currently retailing for much lower than its MRP, and you can combine bank offers to sweeten the deal further. If you are interested in how to get the best possible deal on the iPhone 16e, read on. iPhone 16e sports a single camera setup, and misses out on the ultra-wide lens.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

iPhone 16e Under ₹ 50,000: Deal Explained

On Amazon India, the iPhone 16e is currently listed at ₹53,600, which is much lower than its MRP of ₹59,900 for the 128GB model. This is applicable for both the white and black colourways. To get an even better deal, you can combine bank offers from ICICI or SBI. You can get ₹4,000 off, which brings the net price down to ₹49,600.

Alternatively, you can use the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. This provides an instant discount of ₹2,500, and after your billing cycle, you will receive an additional ₹2,555 cashback, bringing the net discounted price down to ₹48,545.

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16e: What’s Different?

If you are in the market for a new iPhone and confused about which one to buy: the iPhone 16 or the iPhone 16e, there are a set of key differences.

Firstly, you get a single-camera setup; of course, there is no ultrawide lens. So, if you want camera versatility from your iPhone, you will get more of it with the iPhone 16. Secondly, there is no Camera Control button like the iPhone 16; however, you do get the Action button that debuted with the iPhone 15 Pro.

Another difference is that you do not get the Dynamic Island like the iPhone 16 series. Instead, you get the old, tried-and-tested notch. Therefore, if you are comfortable with these changes, the iPhone 16e can be a good option, especially at around ₹48,000. It features the same Apple A18 chipset as the iPhone 16, and the battery life is great, too.