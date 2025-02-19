iPhone 17 design likely to remain same unlike other iPhone 17 series models- Details

Apple is currently preparing for the launch of its affordable iPhone SE 4. However, leaks surrounding the flagship iPhone 17 series have been stealing the spotlight. Over the past weeks, iPhone 17 series has been in the limelight for its revamped design expectation. Just this week we covered two reports surrounding the new iPhone 17 Pro camera module and iPhone 17 Air design. However, when it comes to the vanilla iPhone 17 model, the leaks are quite slim, leaving fans curious about what Apple has planned for its base model. While we still have a few months left for iPhone 17 launch, here’s what we expect for the new-generation Apple flagship. iPhone 17 may not come with a revamped design, unlike its other siblings. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP)

iPhone 17 design

This year Apple is planning for significant design changes, since iPhone users have not very impressed by using similar phones for years now. Therefore, this year the company is reported to bring a new camera module for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Air model that will likely give a new look to the smartphone. As we previously reported, the iPhone 17 Pro could feature a similar triangular camera setup but with an expanded camera bar. Additionally, the LED Flash, microphone, and LiDAR sensor have been shifted to the right corner of the camera bar. Apart from this, the iPhone 17 Pro will likely bring back the aluminium frame, whereas, the iPhone 17 Pro Max may get an awaited display upgrade with a smaller Dynamic Island.

On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Air will likely feature a Pixel-like camera module, but with a single rear camera placed in the left corner. Therefore, it may give the iPhone a fresh look which we all have been craving for. However, these rumours may sound exciting, people are waiting for the base iPhone 17, and they may not feel very good about the design as it will likely remain the same as iPhone 16. However, Apple may consider some design rehash, but nothing major like the iPhone 17 Pro or iPhone 17 Air model. However, we expect that the iPhone 17 model will get the most awaited display upgrade with a 120Hz refresh rate.

iPhone 17 display upgrade

Over the years, Apple has been introducing a 60Hz display for its standard iPhone model. However, with the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air, we may get an M14 OLED display with ProMotion technology. Therefore, the display may not only provide a 120Hz refresh rate, but it may also offer improved brightness and viewing experience.