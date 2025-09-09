iPhone 17 launch today: Apple online store goes down

Apple’s online store has gone offline, following its usual pattern ahead of major product launches. The temporary shutdown signals that new hardware announcements are imminent at today’s “Awe Dropping” event, which begins at 10:30 PM IST from Apple Park in Cupertino. iPhone 17 launch event: The highlight of the event is expected to be the iPhone 17 Air, reportedly measuring just 5.5 millimeters thick, making it Apple’s slimmest iPhone to date. (Majin Bu On X)

The expected outage comes just hours before Apple is expected to unveil its most significant iPhone redesign in years, led by the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, alongside the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The company is also expected to reveal new Apple Watch models, including Series 11 and Ultra 3, as well as the much-anticipated AirPods Pro 3.

Visitors to the Apple Store are greeted with the familiar “Be right back” message, signalling an imminent update. The store usually returns online shortly after new products are announced, with refreshed listings, specifications, and pricing.

iPhone 17 Air and design changes

The highlight of the event is expected to be the iPhone 17 Air, reportedly measuring just 5.5 millimeters thick, making it Apple’s slimmest iPhone to date. This ultra-thin design represents a bold hardware move, though it may come with trade-offs such as reduced battery capacity and a single rear camera.

The iPhone 17 Pro models are set for their first major redesign since 2020, featuring a full-width rear camera system and a return to aluminium construction after two years of titanium frames. The standard iPhone 17 is also expected to receive a 120Hz ProMotion display, a feature previously reserved for Pro models.

Apple is likely to introduce new Apple Watch models with satellite texting capabilities and updated AirPods Pro 3 featuring heart rate monitoring.

Following Apple’s typical schedule, the new iPhone 17 series and other products are expected to be available for pre-order from Friday, with general availability later in September.