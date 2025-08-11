iPhone 17 price in India will be…

Apple’s iPhone 17 series is expected to launch on September 9, 2025. With the launch timeline nearing, more leaks about the iPhone have started to circulate on the internet, giving us a glimpse of what we can expect. While the iPhone 17 series is tipped for major upgrades, Analyst Jeff Pu of GF Securities has predicted a price hike for iPhones this year. The iPhone 17 series is likely to be more expensive due to several reasons. (Majin Bu)

Well, it's not the first time we are hearing about the iPhone 17 series price hike, since several tipsters have predicted and backed claims. Reportedly, Apple could announce $50 to $100 price hike, and these price graphs may differ due to the growing tariff war with the US. Additionally, Apple is also rumoured to make changes in storage options, which could also be the reason for increased pricing.

iPhone 17 series price

Apple is reportedly preparing for the iPhone 17 series launch; however, the tech giant is expected to announce a significant price increase, as per Analyst Jeff Pu. Therefore, those who are planning to upgrade their smartphones may have to pay a few dollars more than previously expected. This price increase is reportedly due to the tariff on iPhones coming from China and India to the USA. However, Donald Trump’s uncertainty about any change in the coming years could make it difficult for Apple to establish a stable pricing and manufacturing strategy.

Another major reason for the predicted price hike is due to changes in storage variants. A previous leak suggested that Apple could bring 256GB as a base variant for the iPhone 17 Pro model. Therefore, the price hike may simply occur due to higher storage options, matching the iPhone 17 Pro Max storage strategy. Lastly, another reason for price could simply be the expected upgrade with a new chipset, advanced camera capabilities, improved AI features, and others.

While iPhone 17 prices are uncertain at this moment, Indian iPhone buyers may be in luck. In recent years, Apple has significantly expanded its "Made in India" production for iPhones. This may result in similar costing iPhones as last year, despite a rumoured global price hike. However, we can expect a higher price for the iPhone 17 Pro model if its base storage is 256GB instead of 128GB. Therefore, to confirm what Apple has planned for its next-generation iPhone, we will have to wait until September 9, which is the expected launch date for iPhone 17 series.