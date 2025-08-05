iPhone 17 Pro 5G mobile launch: 6 Biggest upgrades launching in September 2025

Apple is expected to launch the new iPhone 17 series next month with new features and enhanced specifications. Rumours about the smartphones have already started to surface, giving an early sneak peek into what Apple may unveil. As last year, the flagship lineup will consist of four models, including the two iPhone 17 Pro models. This year, Apple is expected to bring several new features to its Pro models in terms of design, performance, camera, and more, that may sway buyers to upgrade. Therefore, if you have been keeping up with all the updates on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models, then here are the 6 biggest upgrades you need to know about. Planning to buy iPhone 17 Pro models? Know about these 6 biggest upgrades expected to come this year.(Majin Bu)

iPhone 17 Pro launch: 6 major upgrades to expect

New and bold design upgrades: Apple is expected to make several changes to the iPhone 17 Pro design. Reports suggest that we can see an expanded camera bar that will replace the camera bump. The new-gen is also expected to bring back the aluminium frame, replacing titanium. Additionally, the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max may also come in two new colours: Orange and Dark Blue, alongside Black and Silver colour variants.

New chipset, upgraded RAM: With iPhone 17 Pro models, Apple is expected to introduce the new A19 Pro chip fabricated with TSMC’s next-generation 3nm process. Alongside a new chipset, the smartphones are also expected to get upgraded to 12GB of RAM, making it a first for iPhone. Expanded RAM could offer smoother Apple Intelligence integration.

New telephoto and selfie camera: Apple is expected to get a new 48MP telephoto lens, which could offer up to 8x optical zoom. This smartphone may also include an improved 48MP main camera and a 48MP ultrawide camera. This year, iPhone 17 Pro models could also offer 8K video recording. On the front, Apple may also include an upgraded 24MP selfie camera.

Tougher display: With iPhone 17 Pro models, we can expect an upgraded ceramic shield. However, Apple is rumoured to introduce a new anti-reflective and scratch-resistant display for the Pro models. This new display could include nano-texture benefits, similar to what we have seen on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra model.

Improved battery life: The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to get a bulkier build due to a bigger battery, offering greater battery life than its predecessor. Alongside a bigger battery, iOS 26 has also introduced a new Adaptive Power mode that restricts certain background actions to provide longer battery life.

New cooling system: Lastly, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to be equipped with a new vapour chamber cooling system with a graphite sheet for heat dissipation. Therefore, the smartphone will be able to provide an efficient performance, being its heavy AI processing or multitasking.