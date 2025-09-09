iPhone 17 Pro launch: Top 3 expected highlights of today’s Apple event

The iPhone 17 series launch is just a few hours away, and anticipation surrounding the new Apple devices is at an all-time high. The Apple event will go live today at 10:30 PM IST, and we expect the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will likely be the primary focus of the event. While we have already come across several leaks over the past couple of weeks, we expected Apple will highlight 3 major upgrades of the iPhone 17 Pro models that may convenience buyers to upgrade. Therefore, if you are someone considering buying the new iPhones, here are the 3 major things you can expect from the Pro models at the Apple event. The Apple event will start in nearly 2 hours, the countdown has started for the iPhone 17 series.(Majin Bu)

iPhone 17 Pro launch: 3 major upgrades to expect

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro will reportedly get several hardware upgrades over their predecessors. From a new design to an upgraded camera, Apple has kept several new announcements for the pro models, but here are the 3 major features which are expected to be the key highlights for iPhone 17 Pro:

Heat/ thermal management: As anticipated earlier, Apple is expected to reveal a vapour chamber cooling system for the iPhone 17 Pro models, offering enhanced thermal efficiency over predecessors. The Apple event logo also hints towards a heat dissipation system, which we expect to be the key highlight for the event today.

New design: Apple is also rumoured to bring several design changes to iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. Firstly, we could see a comeback of the aluminium frame in place of titanium. In addition, the smartphone is also tipped for an edge-to-edge camera module at the top half, housing a triple camera setup.

New telephoto lens/ Pro camera features: This year, iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to feature a 48MP triple camera setup that includes a new 48MP telephoto lens, an upgrade from the iPhone 16 Pro’s 12MP lens. With upgraded resolution, there are rumours surrounding a higher optical zoom of up to 8x or even more. Apart from a hardware upgrade, Apple is also rumoured to bring software-based upgrades with pro camera features, dual video recording, and much more.