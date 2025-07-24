iPhone 17 Pro Max 5G phone: Price in India, specifications, camera, design and more

Apple’s flagship iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to arrive alongside the rest of the 17-series in September 2025, bringing top-of-the-line features, a redesigned battery, and enhanced imaging capabilities. Here’s what we know so far. iPhone 17 Pro models could reportedly get a new back design, along with a logo shift.(Majin Bu On X)

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Battery boost and design adjustments

Leaks suggest the iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature Apple’s largest-ever battery, approximately 5,000 mAh, a notable jump from last year’s 4,676 mAh in the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Early hands-on footage and render images hint that this upgrade will increase the device’s thickness from about 8.25 mm to 8.725 mm, accommodating the larger battery. Apple’s current model offers up to 33 hours of video playback; the Pro Max is rumoured to reach 35 hours or more.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: A19 Pro chip + cooling system

Under the hood, the new iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to run on Apple’s A19 Pro chip built on TSMC’s 3 nm process, complemented by 12 GB of RAM to support next-gen AI features and intensive multitasking. It may include Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X80 modem with 5G support and Apple’s custom Wi‑Fi 7 chip for faster connectivity. For sustained performance, a vapor chamber cooling system could help the device maintain efficiency during heavy workloads.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Camera Overhaul

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to retain a triple 48 MP rear camera setup with enhanced telephoto optics, potentially including a Tetraprism lens, for improved zoom and low-light performance. Front-facing shots may also see an upgrade with a 24 MP selfie sensor. The device is rumoured to support 8K video recording and will likely benefit from Apple’s computational imaging and AI capabilities.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Display and build details

As a Pro Max model, the 17 Pro Max is likely to feature a premium ProMotion display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and possibly slimmer bezels. Colour options hinted at in rumours include Titanium Blue, Purple, White, Black, and Orange, with the camera housing potentially expanding across the back.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Price in India, US, Dubai

Pricing is expected to reflect the premium upgrades. In India, early estimates place the base iPhone 17 Pro Max at around ₹1,64,900. In the US, the Pro Max might launch between $1,199 and $1,399+, while in Dubai, the expected range is AED 5,099–5,399. Apple typically unveils this model mid-September, with sales starting shortly afterward.

With its largest battery yet, powerful A19 Pro chip, improved cameras, and advanced cooling system, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is shaping up to be Apple’s most robust flagship. While these details remain unofficial until Apple’s September announcement, they paint a picture of a smartphone focused on extended battery life and top-tier performance. Stay tuned for the official launch and confirm full specifications, pricing, and availability in the coming months.