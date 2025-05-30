iPhone 17 series may mark the start of a major shift for Apple: Here’s why

Apple's WWDC 2025 event is slated for 9 June, just a few days away. Apple is expected to reveal major upgrades for its software platforms, including iOS, macOS, and more. This includes aesthetic revamps, new feature upgrades, and a major rebranding effort, which could involve renaming iOS versions. iPhone 17 series could mark a major shift for Apple. (kanedacane tweets/X)

This year's versions, reportedly, could be iOS 26, macOS 26, and watchOS 26. Apple is also expected to shake up the iPhone lineup this year, representing significant changes for the company. So, as things stand, this year could be a year of changes for Apple, and may act as a catalyst for what’s to come over the next few years. Read on to know why.

What We Know About iPhone 17 Ahead Of WWDC 2025

The iPhone 17 series is expected to undergo major revamps, with new models potentially being introduced, such as the iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to replace the current iPhone 16 Plus model. Apple is also anticipated to make significant changes to the iPhone design, with the iPhone 17 Pro model expected to feature a major redesign, including a new camera module extending to the right of the phone.

What The Future Holds

As per tips from industry insiders like Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone lineup is expected to undergo a major overhaul soon. While a new form factor, such as the iPhone 17 Slim or iPhone 17 Air, may be introduced this year, even more revamps could arrive from 2026 onwards. This includes the introduction of a new foldable model (iPhone 18 Fold) alongside the iPhone 18 Air and iPhone 18 Pro.

However, the real change could be Apple shifting the release of the vanilla and budget models, including the ‘e’ model. This means Apple could shift the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e launches to March 2027, which could be another big change in the way Apple launches its products.

Why Does This Make Sense?

It does make sense if you think about the fact that the number of models in the lineup could increase (6 vs 5), with the foldable coming in, and the Air model commanding attention, Apple may want to push for vanilla models to launch separately so as not to cannibalise sales, and also to equip them better. On the other hand, it should be taken with a pinch of salt, considering Apple has yet to confirm these plans.

