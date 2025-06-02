iPhone 17e is almost in the trial production stage, tipster says. Here’s what we expect

Apple earlier this year launched the iPhone 16e, which serves as the company's affordable iPhone. It is not a particularly budget phone, coming in at ₹59,900 in India, but it still serves as the cheapest iPhone Apple currently has in its line-up. Having said that, Apple was also rumoured to be working on the iPhone 17e. It will, of course, be the successor to the iPhone 16e. Recent reports suggest that Apple may be close to finalising the production. Here is what we know so far regarding the iPhone 17e. iPhone 16e feature a 48MP single rear camera.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

iPhone 17e: Production Plans

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17e sometime in the first half of 2026, according to reports. This information comes via tipster Instant Digital on Weibo. The tipster says that the iPhone 17e is almost ready for the trial production stage and that the setup of the iPhone 17e production line is being planned, too.

What We Expect

Regarding changes to expect with the iPhone 17e, considering the 'e' line-up is Apple's affordable iPhone range, it makes sense for Apple to launch the iPhone 17e devoid of any flagship features which might cannibalise the mainline iPhones, such as the standard iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Pro. We would like Apple to include features like Dynamic Island; if Dynamic Island were present on the 'e' models, it would make for a much more premium experience considering the price at which it retails. So, Dynamic Island is a feature Apple could certainly include.

Apart from this, Apple could bring spec refreshes to the iPhone 17e, as has been the tradition. Therefore, it would not be out of the ordinary to expect the iPhone 17e to ship with an Apple A19 chipset.

It also remains to be seen if Apple will go with its own in-house modem for the iPhone 17e, because the iPhone 16e reportedly debuted the Apple C1 modem, which is its own in-house 5G modem.

Looking beyond the iPhone 17e, it remains to be seen what the launch schedule will be like. The iPhone line-up could be undergoing a major overhaul, with Apple expected to launch the iPhone 18e and iPhone 18 in Spring 2027, compared to a Fall 2026 launch for the mainline iPhone 18 devices.

