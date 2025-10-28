iPhone 18 series could launch in two phases, leak suggests big changes ahead

The iPhone 17 series, introduced in September 2025 alongside the iPhone Air, is still fresh in the market, yet reports about the upcoming iPhone 18 series have already surfaced online. New leaks suggest that the next flagship devices could bring design and performance changes, with Apple expected to launch the series in multiple phases instead of a single release window. The upcoming iPhone 18 series may launch in phases, featuring design, camera, and chip upgrades.(Bloomberg)

iPhone 18 Series: New Design and Camera Enhancements (Expected)

A leak on Weibo by tipster Digital Chat Station suggests that the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro series could feature an updated design. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to come with a variable aperture and a 48MP periscope telephoto camera equipped with a larger aperture. Apple may also include a semi-transparent rear panel on the Pro models, offering a glimpse of internal components such as MagSafe coils.

Industry reports suggest that Apple will retain a triple-camera setup similar to the iPhone 17 Pro lineup but may enhance cooling with a stainless-steel vapor chamber system. The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are likely to feature 6.27-inch and 6.86-inch LTPO OLED panels with 1.5K resolution. Some leaks suggest that Apple might place Face ID sensors beneath the display using HIAA (Hole-in-Active-Area) technology, leaving only the selfie camera visible.

Furthermore, the iPhone 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max, and the foldable iPhone are expected to debut with Apple’s A20 chip built on TSMC’s second-generation 2nm process. The chip is designed to enhance power efficiency and thermal control. It may use a new Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module (WMCM) design to integrate the SoC and DRAM more efficiently, reducing power consumption during tasks involving Apple Intelligence features.

iPhone 18 Series: Possible Launch Timeline

According to the leak, Apple may announce the iPhone 18 Pro series, the next-generation Air model, and the first foldable iPhone, possibly named iPhone 18 Fold, in September 2026. The standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e could launch later, likely in the first half of 2027. This staggered release would mark a shift from Apple’s traditional simultaneous iPhone launches.