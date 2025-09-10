⁠iPhone Air vs iPhone 17 Pro: Price in India, specs, and features compared

Apple officially announced the iPhone 17 lineup last night with major upgrades, powerful performance, and Apple Intelligence capabilities. With the 2025 iPhone lineup, Apple also launched its slimmest-ever iPhone Air model, which has been gaining much popularity in the flagship market for its thinness and powerful features. Although it's an impressive addition, it comes at a whopping price of Rs. 1,19,900, which may make people consider buying the iPhone 17 Pro models. Therefore, let’s have a closer look at how iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro compare in terms of specs and features, along with their price difference in India. Which iPhone 17 model is worth the hype? The slimmest iPhone Air or the powerful iPhone 17 Pro model. Check the comparison to know.(Apple)

iPhone Air vs iPhone 17 Pro: Price in India

iPhone Air was launched with a starting price of Rs. 1,19,900 for the 256GB storage variant. It also comes in 512GB and 1TB storage options, which are priced at Rs. ₹1,39,900 and Rs. 1,59,900 respectively.

The iPhone 17 Pro is priced at Rs. ₹1,34,900 for the 256GB variant. It also comes in a 512GB storage variant priced at Rs. 1,54,900 and a 1TB storage, priced at Rs. 1,74,900

iPhone Air vs iPhone 17 Pro: Design and display

With iPhone Air, Apple has made a history of introducing the slimmest phone at just 5.6mm thickness. The smartphone has a glass and titanium body that gives room for several flagship components. It also offers Ceramic Shield 2 protection, making it sturdy and scratch-resistant. On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro comes with an aluminium unibody design, and it's bulkier in design. It has a massive camera bump, housing three camera lenses.

For display, the iPhone Air feature a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display, whereas the iPhone 17 Pro features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display. Both models share a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3000 nits peak brightness.

iPhone Air vs iPhone 17 Pro: Camera

The iPhone Air features a 48MP single rear Fusion camera, offering 12MP optical-quality 2x telephoto capabilities. Whereas the iPhone 17 Pro features a triple camera setup that includes a 48MP main, 48MP ultrawide, and a 48MP telephoto lens with 8x optical zoom. For selfies, both models feature an 18MP Centre Stage camera.

iPhone Air vs iPhone 17 Pro: Performance and battery

The iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro are both powered by the A19 Pro chip, along with Apple's N1 wireless networking chip. However, the iPhone Air’s performance has one fewer GPU core than the Pro model, which may not have a significant performance impact. Lastly, the iPhone Air claims to offer up to 27 hours of video playback, whereas the iPhone 17 Pro may offer up to 31 hours of video playback.